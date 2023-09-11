Bleach fandom comes out in support after creators' lives are threatened

The Bleach fanbase has united in support of the animators and staff in charge of the Thousand Year Blood War anime after threats were made against their lives by some extreme fans of the series. These fans decided to gang up on the staff members, harassing and threatening them on X (also known as Twitter).

However, the Bleach fanbase has responded promptly to combat this harassment, initiating two hashtags on X to express their appreciation for the staff's relentless dedication to animating the Thousand Year Blood War anime. They have also shamed these fans for their insensitive attacks towards the staff.

Following the threats made towards animators and staff, Bleach fandom has launched two hashtags in support of them

One fan came in support of the staff (Image via X/@Viatrent)

Anime fans can be quite protective of their series. When their expectations for an anime adaptation aren't met, they sometimes become irrational, even going as far as to threaten animators for their work. This was seen firsthand during Attack On Titan's final season when fans targeted MAPPA staff because they were unhappy with the animation quality.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War seems to be facing the same issue, as some fans have taken it upon themselves to criticize and harass the animators due to the quality of animation. These fans have gone as far as to threaten the family members of the staff, urging them to quit the series.

These fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with the animation quality in the series, resorting to issuing death threats and engaging in harassment towards the staff on X in an attempt to force improvements. This has prompted some key staff members to consider leaving the series.

With the news of their harassment spreading throughout X, most Bleach fandom has come out to support the staff members and condemned those who've made such vile threats. To further show support, fans have started two new hashtags - #ThankYouBLEACH_Staff & #Thank_you_to_all_bleach_Staff.

Both hashtags are currently trending on X as fans worldwide use them to express their gratitude towards all the staff members who have worked tirelessly towards creating one of the most visually appealing series, which easily rivals other popular seasonal series such as Jujutsu Kaisen.

The Thousand Year Blood War anime's art direction and visual appeal is on another level and truly does justice to Kubo's vision. It is understandable if some fans have issues with the quality of the series' animation. Still, it doesn't give them the authority to go around harassing the animators and staff behind it.

It's heartening to witness the Bleach fandom swiftly denounce these fans and stand in solidarity with the animators and staff, even creating hashtags to express gratitude to all involved and apologize for the harassment perpetrated by a few individuals in their community.

The tweets above perfectly encapsulate how thankful Bleach fans are to the animators and staff for putting in so much work and dedication to create this high-quality adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War arc. This adaptation has reinvigorated the fandom and elevated the series' status in the anime community.

Despite some minor issues, most fans are happy with the TYBW adaptation. This has been abundantly clear through fans who've created hashtags and made multiple posts on X, thanking the animators and staff behind the series.

These fans have not only shown the staff the general attitude that the fandom has but have also made it clear that, apart from a few toxic individuals, most fans are thankful for the work that the animators have done. It's been refreshing to see fans uniting to speak up against harassment and acknowledge the animators' efforts.

