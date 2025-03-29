Blue Miburo anime announces season 2 in 2026

On March 29, 2025, Blue Miburo season 2 was announced for 2026, following the premiere of the prequel's final episode. The prequel concluded after 12 episodes, and the specifics about season 2 are yet to be released. Animation Studio Maho Film animated the prequel.

Ad

Blue Miburo (The Blue Wolves of Mibu) is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Tsuyoshi Yasuda. The manga started its run on October 13, 2021, and has 17 volumes in publication (only 4 in English). The manga started its second part after volume 14.

Blue Miburo season 2 announced for 2026

Ad

Trending

The announcement video for Blue Miburo season 2 began with a focus on the protagonist sitting in the middle of a temple. The video ended with the protagonist crying and the display of the anime's release window in 2026.

More specifics, like the release date, additional staff members, and voice casting, will be revealed in the upcoming months.

Blue Miburo season 2 will adapt the Serizawa Assassination Arc. The first season was animated by the animation studio Maho Film (By The Grace of Gods and I'm Standing on a Million Lives). Blue Miburo season 1 started in the Fall 2024 Anime Season and concluded in the Winter 2025 Anime Season.

Ad

The anime's main voice casting includes Nio Chirinu voiced by Shuuichirou Umeda (Nukumizu from Too Many Losing Heroines), Hajime Saitou by Chiaki Kobayashi (Stark from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End), Toshizou Hijikata by Youhei Azakami (Matsukaze from Dr Stone), and Youtarou Kyouhachi by Mamoru Miyano (Shido from Blue Lock).

The anime's main staff members include Kumiko Habara (storyboard director of Fruits Basket) as the director, Yuuki Hayashi (music composer of My Hero Academia) as the music composer, Yuuko Ooba (In-between animator of Yuru Camp) as the character designer, and Kenta Ihara (assistant script writer from Death Parade) as the script composer.

Ad

Blue Miburo synopsis

Nio as seen in the anime (Image via Maho Film)

The anime is a historical-action series telling the tale of Nio Chirinu, the male protagonist, who works with his sister at his adoptive grandmother's restaurant. However, one day, Nio and his sister are used as bait to arrest some criminals by a vigilante group called Miburo.

Ad

Initially, Nio hesitates because of his weakness in a sword fight. However, with time, he grows more accustomed to the sword. Sadly, the Miburo officials of the same age as Nio don't accept the male protagonist due to his amateurish skills. So, will Nio be able to prove his worth?

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback