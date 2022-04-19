×
Bucchigire! main cast, promotional video, and much more revealed

Bucchigire! has released new updates for fans (Image via Geno Studio)
Garen Bainbridge
ANALYST
Modified Apr 19, 2022 11:36 AM IST
News

Bucchigire!, also known as Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys, is an original anime, meaning it will not rely on any source material such as a manga or light novel series for its adaptation.

It is set to be animated by Geno Studio, who is well-known in the anime community for its adaptation of Golden Kamuy. Episode one is set to go out when the anime airs during the summer 2022 anime season.

Cast, twitter reactions and more details regarding the latest announcements from Bucchigire!

Promotional Video

News: Bucchigire! (Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys) first promotional video #ブッチギレ https://t.co/ed8JhSTcBR

The promotional video was released by Geno Studio. The main cast is featured wielding their preferred weapon while showcasing one of their main skills.

However, one of the most notable features in the video is the characters' hair. Each of the main cast members has a different hair style and eye-catching hair color. Many of them also seem to have clashing personalities, which will make the anime that much more entertaining.

Main cast and key visual's first reveal

News: Bucchigire! (Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys) reveals main cast, first key visual, July 8 premiere; Tetsuo Hirakawa (Zero kara Hajimeru Mahou no Sho) helms original TV anime at Geno Studio #ブッチギレ listani.me/bucchigire-cast https://t.co/l3rIq2sz7F

The main cast for Bucchigire! has been revealed with a new key visual. Many members of the main cast are very notable anime voice actors.

Ichibanboshi (Gen Satou)

---👊💥--------------------TVアニメ「ブッチギレ！」キャストコメント公開！！--------------------🌄✨---🔴新選組局長・近藤勇の替え玉、一番星役を演じる#佐藤元(@genkinogen0322) さんよりコメントが到着！ぜひご覧ください👀#ブッチギレ https://t.co/bBmKgJnCkZ

Gen Satou, well known for his role as Chrome in Dr. Stone, will voice Ichibanboshi. From the promotional video, Ichibanboshi seems to be a hot head who is always ready for a fight.

He is the star amongst the main cast and all eyes will surely be on him when the anime airs. Ichibanboshi will replace the director of the Shinsengumi, Isami Kondo.

Sakuya (Shunichi Toki)

---👊💥--------------------TVアニメ「ブッチギレ！」キャストコメント公開！！--------------------🌄✨---🔵新選組副長・土方歳三の替え玉、サクヤ役を演じる#土岐隼一(@tokishunichi) さんよりコメントが到着！ぜひご覧ください👀#ブッチギレ https://t.co/aNEWEx0L84

Shunichi Toki did a spectacular job as Kazutora Hanemiya in Tokyo Revengers and will voice Sakuya in the upcoming original anime. Sakuya will act as Shinsengumi's deputy director, substituting Toshizo Hijikata as a critical part of law enforcement.

Heisuke Todou (Toshiyuki Toyonaga)

---👊💥--------------------TVアニメ「ブッチギレ！」キャストコメント公開！！--------------------🌄✨---🟠新選組唯一の生き残り、藤堂平助役を演じる#豊永利行(@TossuiKUN) さんよりコメントが到着！ぜひご覧ください👀#ブッチギレ https://t.co/qTWDW1r1HA

Toshiyuki Toyonaga was the main character, Yuri, in Sakugan, and he did an amazing job. He is set to voice Heisuke Todou, a yardmaster, in Bucchigire! From the promotional video, he seems like a strict character who will not hold back if someone tries to mess with him.

Akira (Sumire Uesaka)

---👊💥--------------------TVアニメ「ブッチギレ！」キャストコメント公開！！--------------------🌄✨---⚪沖田総司の替え玉、アキラ役を演じる#上坂すみれ(@uesaka_official) さんよりコメントが到着！ぜひご覧ください👀#ブッチギレ https://t.co/7uoR2WYoMH

Sumire Uesaka voiced the flirtatious Shalltear Bloodfallen in Overlord and the tsundere Hayase Nagatoro in Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san. With her experience in playing women, Uesaka is an amazing choice to voice Akira in the Bucchigire! anime. Akira will be acting as the substitute for Soji Okita, captain of the Shinsengumi's first unit.

Sougen (Shinichiro Miki)

---👊💥--------------------TVアニメ「ブッチギレ！」キャストコメント公開！！--------------------🌄✨---🟢山南敬助の替え玉、ソウゲン役を演じる#三木眞一郎(@miki_shin318) さんよりコメントが到着！ぜひご覧ください👀#ブッチギレ https://t.co/RbmxCYiV32

Shinichiro Miki has voiced many well-known anime characters over the years such as Zamasu in Dragon Ball Super and Kai Shimada in March Comes In Like a Lion. He will be voicing Sougen in Bucchigire!, who will be replacing Shinsengumi's General Secretary, Yamanami Keisuke.

Suzuran (Yuuto Uemura)

---👊💥--------------------TVアニメ「ブッチギレ！」キャストコメント公開！！--------------------🌄✨---🟣斎藤一の替え玉、スズラン役を演じる#上村祐翔(@U_Yutopan) さんよりコメントが到着！ぜひご覧ください👀#ブッチギレ https://t.co/zoQC9zVyUq

Yuuto Uemura has voiced the main characters of many iconic anime. Atsushi Nakajima from Bungou Stray Dogs and Thorfinn from Vinland Saga are only a few of the characters he has worked on. In Bucchigire! he will voice Suzuran, the substitute for the captain of Shinsengumi's third unit, Saito Hajime.

Gyatarou (Wataru Takagi)

---👊💥--------------------TVアニメ「ブッチギレ！」キャストコメント公開！！--------------------🌄✨---🟤永倉新八の替え玉、ギャタロウ役を演じる#高木渉 さんよりコメントが到着！ぜひご覧ください👀#ブッチギレ https://t.co/BpCU7MS1zr

Wataru Takagi has voiced both Zeus from Record of Ragnarok and Caiman from Dorohedoro. Clearly, Takagi-san has experience voicing characters in action-heavy anime. He has taken up the role of Gatarou, who will be the replacement for Shinpachi Nagakura, a former captain in the Shinsengumi.

Bou (Fukushi Ochiai)

---👊💥--------------------TVアニメ「ブッチギレ！」キャストコメント公開！！--------------------🌄✨---🟡原田左之助の替え玉、ボウ役を演じる#落合福嗣(@fukushi_o) さんよりコメントが到着！ぜひご覧ください👀#ブッチギレ https://t.co/0JaMUtUNQ8

Fukushi Ochiai has voiced Moguzo in Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions and Sanou in Beastars. He is set to voice Bou in Bucchigire! Bou has been assigned to replace Harada Sanosuke, captain of the Shinsengumi's 10th unit.

Production staff

The original anime will be directed by Tetsuo Hirakawa (worked on Noragami and Jujutsu Kaisen), and he will be working with Geno Studio to make Bucchigire! as amazing as possible.

For character designs, Masafumi Yokota (worked on ERASED and Spirited Away) and Hiroyuki Takei (original creator of Shaman King) are working together to deliver stellar character visuals. Finally, the music is being composed by legendary artist, Yasuharu Takanashi.

Twitter's reaction

Rather than a positive or negative reaction, fans on Twitter took a more neutral stance towards the anime. They also expressed how similar Bucchigire! looks to the well-known shounen anime Shaman King.

@myanimelist This looks like Shaman king mixed with demon slayer
@dw_madnessy @myanimelist The character is drawn by the author of shaman king I think lol The one with scar on the face is like yo asakura

However, the feelings towards the characters themselves were less neutral. They had more positvity and displayed interest and excitement for specific characters.

Two years in a row, we discovered two interesting and strong Edo period female anime characters.First, Fena had Karin. The ninja pirate gunslinger.Now Bucchigire has Akira. The Shinsengumi samurai.They’re so good! #Bucchigire #FenaPiratePrincess #KaizokuOujo #Anime https://t.co/gUn54oX6u1
It's official. Akira's the best character. 😍Akira's getting famous with the girls... Hopefully this samurai will get a girlfriend soon enough. #Bucchigire #ブッチギレ twitter.com/Bucchigire/sta…

What to expect from Bucchigire!

MyAnimeList News has provided a synopsis of the original anime:

"In an era when Samurai ruled Japan… The Shinsengumi has been wiped out by an unknown attacker, leaving one survivor. Seven criminals are chosen as doubles for the Shinsengumi. To protect the security of Kyoto, a top-secret replacement operation is executed."

Each of the main cast members will be thrust head first into a life completely opposite of their own. Instead of breaking the law and running from the police, they are the police and will have to try their hardest to enforce the law on other criminals.

Final thoughts

Many action sequences are expected in this anime, so there should never be a dull moment. Hopefully, Geno Studio will be able to capture the attention of fans through excellent storytelling and amazing art/animation. This could be Geno Studio's next big-hit after Golden Kamuy if done right.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

हिन्दी