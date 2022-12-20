Chainsaw Man episode 11 reveals the first complete look at the Future Devil

While Chainsaw Man episode 11 is yet to finish airing worldwide, some images posted by Japanese fans reveal the first complete look of the Future Devil in the anime. As the readers know, the previous episode showed just the eye of the Future Devil, but this episode portrays the Devil in full, as manga-readers have anticipated.

The Future Devil is set to Aki Hayakawa’s newest contract should he manage to strike a deal with the creature. Under the current circumstances, episode 10 heavily hinted that Aki would do anything it takes to exact revenge for Himeno’s death.

Chainsaw Man episode 11 presents a colorful iteration of the Future Devil to the anime watchers

lyly @wuhwaka future devil is so silly future devil is so silly https://t.co/zYLwjwn7Va

While the previous episode showed the eye of the Future Devil looking at Aki, Chainsaw Man episode 11 showed the reddish-orange head and tall, humanoid body of the Devil. The most prominent feature of the Devil is the eye in his belly, which he later forces Aki to look into.

In the manga, the Future Devil has never been properly colorized, but the related promotional materials and merchandise have heavily influenced Mappa’s take on this highly elusive contributor to Aki’s fate from here on out. The Future Devil may look a lot less menacing than the likes of Eternity Devil or Ghost Devil, but it is perhaps even more powerful, all things considered.

Aki and the Future Devil in episode 10 (Image via Studio Mappa)

As Kurose stated before, the Future Devil is very powerful and is in contract with several members of the Public Safety Division. It always demands a hefty price for its help, so the anime audience was waiting eagerly to see what it demands off of Aki. However, the manga readers already know the upcoming twist regarding the deal between the two and the subsequent weird but funny relationship that the Devil strikes with Aki as the series progresses.

Other debuts to expect in Chainsaw Man episode 11

Apart from the Future Devil, Chainsaw Man episode 11 is set to reveal the first looks at Beam the Shark Fiend, Galgali the Violence Fiend, Princi the Spider Devil, and the Angel Devil. The lattermost of this lot will have an important role to play in both the story and Aki’s life.

The Future Devil in Anime and Manga (Image via Shueisha/Mappa)

Chainsaw Man episode 11 is the penultimate episode of the anime’s first cour. The final episode will be aired next week, completing the Katana Man arc and ending the first cour. No information about the second cour of the anime has been revealed by the animation studio Mappa or the distributor Toho Animation. Even the Chainsaw Man panel at Jump Festa 2023 did not elaborate on this matter.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes