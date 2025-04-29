Crunchyroll delays Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 by one week

Despite returning to the Japanese release schedule for the previous episode, Crunchyroll has once again delayed the upcoming Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 by one week. As of this article's writing, the streaming platform has yet to provide an official explanation or statement regarding the delay. The only indication is a note on the series page saying the next episode will be available on May 6, 2025.

Ad

As a result, there’s no way for fans to truly know exactly why Crunchyroll is delaying Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 and approaching the series this way in general. However, there is a general hypothesis among the series’ fan base considering which episodes have and have not been delayed so far.

Crunchyroll’s delay of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 suggests it pushes the boundaries of ecchi

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The last episode to be delayed by Crunchyroll was the series’ third, which featured some scenes that pushed the limits of how far an “ecchi” anime can go. As a result, Crunchyroll ultimately aired a much more censored version of that episode, leading to a delay from its original Japanese airdate. This delay occurred because the episode Crunchyroll aired came out in Japan six days after the original uncensored version aired on Japanese television.

Ad

Likewise, fans suspect that Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5 features similar scenes that Crunchyroll isn’t comfortable showing in an uncensored capacity. With a lack of official word from Crunchyroll on the delay, this seems to be the most likely case given the series’ ecchi nature and approach. It would also explain the apparent week-to-week adjustments Crunchyroll has been making in how it releases new episodes.

While understandable on the one hand, it’s also a very frustrating approach that leaves fans guessing about when to check back in for a new episode. In turn, this may limit the series’ popularity as it’s airing, with fans more likely to binge the season all at once after it ends to avoid these sudden and confusing delays. While not particularly damaging to Crunchyroll, this could hurt the series’ international popularity and make future seasons more difficult to find.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In any case, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 5’s new release date on Crunchyroll’s platform is Tuesday, May 6, 2025. While an exact release time for this new date has yet to be confirmed, it will presumably match the originally listed platform airtime of 7:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time. However, this is purely speculative as of this article’s writing.

The popular spring 2025 television anime series adapts mangaka Yuichi Hiiragi’s original series of the same name. The manga began serialization in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in January 2019, where it is still ongoing today with regular releases.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More