Devoted One Piece fan gets permanent Gear 5 Tattoo in celebration of Luffy's new feat

Dedicated fans of the legendary anime series One Piece are actually taking their fandom to new heights. Recently, a beautiful tattoo portraying Luffy's significant Gear 5 transformation was shown off in a Reddit post. This bold and enduring deed is in keeping with the show's 20-year legacy and the emotional effect of the most recent episodes 1071 and 1072, which revealed the widely anticipated Gear 5 transformation.

The episodes depict the brutal battle between Kaido and Luffy in Gear 5, which has already caused the Internet to crash since it was released and will likely cause it to do so again in the upcoming episodes.

One Piece's long history continues to grab hearts and drive a thriving community of admirers, with supporters going to tremendous lengths—both in ink and passion.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Devoted One Piece fan immortalizes Luffy's Gear 5 transformation through a permanent tattoo

A dedicated One Piece fan proudly posted a photo of his new tattoo in a stunning Reddit post. The vivid purple background of his devil fruit, the Hito Hito No Mi: Model Nika, was a fitting backdrop for the shot, which featured Luffy's recently debuted Gear 5 transformation.

The tattoo, which adorned the upper arm, brilliantly portrayed the essence of the metamorphosis as well as the fan's dedication to always showing their love for the show.

One Piece Episode 1071's recent reveal of Luffy's Gear 5 transformation has shocked the fandom. This newly discovered ability has revitalised the plot and increased fan expectations, sparking conversations, ideas, and now even tattoos.

Adding a new transformation to the series frequently results in an enthusiasm spike, and this time, it has led this fan to permanently ink this momentous occasion onto their skin.

The Reddit post exhibiting the fan's Gear 5 tattoo attracted notice right away, eliciting a rush of responses from other fans. One commenter expressed admiration in the comments.

Others looked forward, jokingly pointing out that the fan's grandkids would view Gear 5 tat as "old-school and outdated," given that the One Piece saga has lasted for 100 years and continues to include new transformations.

One Piece has been a staple of anime culture since its release more than 20 years ago, exciting viewers with its epic adventures and varied cast of characters.

Since the main character of the series, Monkey D. Luffy, is regarded as an icon in the anime community, it is no surprise that committed fans would go to such heights to honor his journey and accomplishments.

What happened in One Piece episodes 1071 and 1072?

Fans saw Luffy and Kaido square up in One Piece episode 1071, with the former looking to hold the upper hand the entire time. With his newly acquired talents, Luffy was able to influence his environment in addition to growing more rubbery. Even Kaido's physique became rubbery under his control.

Kaido was still perplexed by this new strength because he had not anticipated an Awakened Paramythia Devil Fruit to have such incredible abilities. He began to wonder who Luffy really was as a result.

Kaido gets ridiculed by Luffy in his Dragon transformation during combat, at which point he morphs into his hybrid form. To turn the tables, Kaido unleashes a barrage of vicious strikes, giving Straw Hat little time to react or strike.

Since Luffy was not experienced with godly powers, it seemed for a while that he had lost his Gear 5 transformation. Luffy reminds Kaido of his promise to defeat him when he revives his Gear 5 yet a second time. The drumbeat of liberation continues as the cat-and-mouse game resumes.

In another scene, Wano was about to be crushed under the weight of the burning Onigashima fortress.

Fishman Jinbe and Ninja Inuarashi made an inventive effort to put out the fire while others battling in the vicinity fled for their safety.

Finally, Momo and Yamato must find a way to keep the island from crashing into the Wano festival.

