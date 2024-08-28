Girl Meets Rock manga wins Tsugimanga 2024 award for best web manga

On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Tsugimanga unveiled the results of their 2024 manga awards, as per which Girl Meets Rock manga was voted the best web manga. The manga series received 93,743 votes, leaving behind RuriDragon and Vtuber Kusamura Shigemi in the second and third positions, respectively.

Girl Meets Rock, written by Kuwahali and illustrated by Tetsuo Ideuchi, is a Japanese web manga series that began serialization on Shueisha's digital platform Shone Jump+ in January 2024. Up till now, the manga's chapters have been compiled into two volumes.

Tsugimanga 2024 crowns Girl Meets Rock manga as the best web manga

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Tsugimanga 2024 conducted a live stream to unveil the results of its manga awards. The MC Speakers for the event were freelance announcer Takamichi Nakakura and voice actor Nozomi Suzuhara.

The commentators for the event were Masahiro Ohno (Editor-in-Chief of Manga DX+), Rikiya Kurimata (Tsutaya bookstore staff), and Rico Shinoda (Da Vinci web editorial department).

Hatono and Rin as seen in the Girl Meets Rock manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the live stream, Kuwahali and Tetsuo Ideuchi's Girl Meets Rock was voted the best web manga in 2024 with 93,743 votes.

The sheer number of votes Girl Meets Rock received was huge as the second-placed manga was none other than Masaoki Shindo's RuriDragon, which received a total of 69,931 votes. While this was a very respectable number of votes, Girl Meets Rock manga won the category by a landslide.

Ruri Aoki as seen in RuriDragon manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following the two manga in third place is Sakamegane's Vtuber Kusamura Shigemi. The web manga has 50,273 votes, which while close to RuriDragon in votes, is even farther from the first place which received over 93,000 votes.

The other manga that featured in the top 10 best web manga are Hope You're Happy (48,022 votes), Sachi’s Records (39,870 votes), Kanojo ga Kuzu wo Aisuru Wake wa. (39,271 votes), Centuria (30,378 votes), Dokakui Daisuki! Mochizuki-san (29,651 votes), ST✰R: Strike it Rich (28,496 votes), and Firefly Wedding (24,489 votes).

What is Girl Meets Rock manga about?

Chihiro Hatono as seen in the Girl Meets Rock manga (Image via Shueisha)

Girl Meets Rock manga follows the story of new high school student Chihiro Hatono, who buys her first electric guitar hoping to form a band one day. This dream saw her join the light music club and form a band called La Cittadella with bassist Rin Koyama.

Unfortunately, the band did not work very well, causing it to be disbanded. Later when Rin hears Hatono sing, she decides to form a band again, but this time, Hatono would be on vocals. This is followed by a series of events that see the newly formed band recruit members and put on performances, hoping to get better.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback