Hideo Kojima confirms Death Stranding anime adaptation

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima confirmed that his studio Kojima Productions is working on a Death Stranding anime. With a live-action adaptation on the way, the video game designer expressed his plans for the IP's future.

Death Stranding, developed by Kojima Productions and originally published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is an action-adventure game by Hideo Kojima. It was initially released in 2019 for PlayStation 4. Since then, it has been released on different platforms. The studio is currently working on a sequel game and a live-action adaptation alongside A24.

Hideo Kojima confirms Kojima Productions' plans for a Death Stranding anime

Samuel Porter Bridges as seen in Death Stranding (Image via Kojima Productions)

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, amidst the recent news about the live-action adaptation of the Death Stranding video game, Hideo Kojima spoke with Vogue Japan about the future he foresees in the IP and how the boundaries between movies and games could soon disappear.

While sharing his perspective, Hideo Kojima expressed that while recent adaptations of video games, such as The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie., were good, he wanted to aim higher with the Death Stranding IP in a way that can only be done in a movie.

Sam Porter Bridges and BB-28 as seen in Death Stranding (Image via Kojima Productions)

While expressing this, Hideo Kojima casually revealed that he and his team, i.e., Kojima Productions, were also working on a Death Stranding anime adaptation.

"In fact, we are currently working on an anime adaptation," - Hideo Kojima, Founder of Kojima Productions.

While Hideo Kojima had previously mentioned an anime adaptation as a potential future medium for the IP, the same wasn't confirmed until now.

Unfortunately, the video game designer shared no other details about the Death Stranding anime. Hence, fans will need to be on the lookout for any hints about the upcoming project.

Fans' reaction to Hideo Kojima confirming a Death Stranding anime

Most fans were happy to learn that a Death Stranding anime had been confirmed, as they wanted to watch how the creators would adapt the video game into an anime.

Cliff Unger as seen in Death Stranding (Image via Kojima Productions)

Meanwhile, other fans were more worried about the animation studio Kojima Productions was set to choose for the anime. While some fans wanted Studio Trigger, others wanted A-1 Productions.

"That’s amazing, I’d love to watch it," one fan said.

"Oh snap. I hope he chooses a good studio for it," another fan added.

"Can we stop making every video game into a show? Let video games be video games," another fan said.

Lastly, some fans did not like the idea of a Death Stranding game. While they liked the video game, they did not understand why every game needed to be turned into a television show.

