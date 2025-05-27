Touring After the Apocalypse anime confirms October 2025 release window

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 saw the television Touring After the Apocalypse anime series officially confirm its October 2025 release window in a new livestream. The livestream was hosted on the official YouTube channel for Aniplex, and is described as a “departure ceremony” for the series per official social media posts.

Sakae Saito, the mangaka of the original series which the Touring After the Apocalypse anime is adapting, also shared a celebratory illustration for this latest release window news. While an official release date has yet to be revealed as of this article’s writing, fans can expect this news to be shared in the coming months prior to the fall 2025 broadcast season.

Touring After the Apocalypse anime’s starring voice actors confirm release window in livestream

The latest livestream for the television Touring After the Apocalypse anime series was hosted by the series’ starring voice actresses Konomi Inagaki and Miyu Tomita. They play main characters Youko and Aira, respectively. Also in attendance were other key staff members involved in the production of the television anime series. In addition to revealing the release window information, Inagaki, Tomita, and others also discussed their production experiences.

As mentioned above, original manga creator, author, and illustrator Sakae Saito also shared a celebratory illustration for the release window reveal. It features Youko having set up a television with solar panels for electricity, on which is a graphic revealing the release window info. Aira is also featured in the illustration, specifically seen on the TV pointing to the release window info. A graphic of the pair on their motorbike can also be seen in the bottom left of the TV.

The Touring After the Apocalypse anime was previously announced as having a general 2025 release window alongside the announcement of its production. Nexus is animating the series, likely best known for their work on The Eminence in Shadow anime. A teaser trailer and key visual featuring both Youko and Airi were shared alongside this initial production announcement. The anime announcement was teased days prior via photos of Inagaki and Tomita in Shibuya.

As of this article’s writing, no other information on the television anime series is currently available. This includes information on the opening and ending theme songs, additional cast members, specific staff, and streaming information. Fans can expect all of this information to be revealed heading into the officially confirmed October 2025 release window for the series.

Saito’s original manga series began serialization in ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Maoh magazine in September 2020, where it is still ongoing today. The manga has been collected into seven compilation volumes in Japanese, five of which are currently available in English through Yen Press. The sixth volume is currently slated for an English release date of Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

