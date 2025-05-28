Marry Me, Let's Have a Baby! manga announces anime adaptation

On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, WWWave Corporation's AnimeFesta announced that they are set to produce Marry Me, Let's Have a Baby! anime, adapted from Hiroyoshi Kira's adult manga, Dekichau Made Kon. The anime will premiere on July 6 on Tokyo MX and BS11 and will later stream on AnimeFesta and OceanVeil on July 13.

Ad

Marry Me, Let's Have a Baby! follows the story of Taika Inaba and Ayano Katase, who meet at a speed-dating event. With both eager to have children, they hit it off. However, Taika's medical condition causes him to panic and make a break for it. Nevertheless, in a surprising twist of events, they reunite as Taika's doctor was none other than Ayano.

Marry Me, Let's Have a Baby! anime unveils key visual and promotional video

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, May 28, 2025, AnimeFesta's official X (formerly Twitter) account announced an anime adaptation for Hiroyoshi Kira's adult manga Dekichau Made Kon. The anime will be called Marry Me, Let's Have a Baby! in English and will premiere on Sunday, July 6, 2025, on Tokyo MX and BS11.

The same anime will later begin streaming on Sunday, June 13, 2025, on AnimeFesta and WWWave Corporation's new streaming platform, OceanVeil.

The anime's key visual features Doctor Ayano Katase donning a risque wedding dress in a church.

Ad

Ad

As for the promotional video, it gives fans a general gist of the story. Taika Inaba and Ayano Katase are eager to have children and partake in a speed-dating event. However, Taika vanishes from the event only to later appear as one of Ayano's patients at the hospital. Amidst Taika's medical condition, Ayano agrees to get married to him under the condition that they have a baby within a year.

The anime's promotional video also previewed its opening theme song "You and so it's a big future" performed by MAO.

Ad

The anime announced that the series will be available with some cuts for television airing and an additional premium version on AnimeFesta.

Taika Inaba as seen in Marry Me, Let's Have a Baby! anime (Image via Studio Leo)

The cast members are as follows:

Ad

Kei Shirai as Taika Inaba.

Rei Kagami as Ayano Katase

Hana Yurimoto as Mimi Kagamiya

As for the staff members, Director Sumito Sasaki is set to helm the anime at Studio Leo. He will be joined by Iruka Taichou, who will be overseeing the series scripts. Hironori Hano is the Character Designer and Chief Animation Director, Mikumo Amakuwa is the Sound Director, and Studio Mausu will produce the series.

Joining them are Saitou as the Color Key Artist, Chan Do Kim Fan as the Art Director, Souichirou Arima as Compositing Director of Photography, and Kouki Shinkai as the Editor.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More