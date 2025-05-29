I'm a Curse Crafter, and I Don't Need an S-Rank Party! anime adaptation officially announced

Thursday, May 29, 2025 saw Kodansha’s YanMaga Web manga publication site officially announce an I'm a Curse Crafter, and I Don't Need an S-Rank Party! anime adaptation. More specifically, the announcement revealed that an adaptation had been greenlit and would adapt the story's manga version, which is an adaptation of the original web novel.
As of this article’s writing, no other information on the I'm a Curse Crafter, and I Don't Need an S-Rank Party! anime has been announced, including a release window. However, the manga’s illustrator, Nishiki Ogawa, did draw a celebratory illustration for the announcement, which featured the series’ main cast of characters.
I'm a Curse Crafter, and I Don't Need an S-Rank Party! anime to adapt manga version instead of novel
While not especially unique, the I'm a Curse Crafter, and I Don't Need an S-Rank Party! anime adaptation is certainly going against the grain when adapting its manga version.
Typically speaking, the most successful novel story adaptations have been those that follow the original web or light novel closely, such as Re:ZERO and Mushoku Tensei anime series. However, this has no inherent bearing on the quality of the final product and is simply a fairly unique choice.
As of this article’s writing, the anime adaptation of the manga series does not have an official website or social media accounts. Fans can expect the website and various social media accounts to be opened once the anime begins revealing promotional material or news, such as cast and staff members.
Fans can likewise expect any additional news shared before these are opened to be revealed via official Kodansha channels.
The illustration from Ogawa features the I'm a Curse Crafter, and I Don't Need an S-Rank Party! anime protagonist Gail Hamilton and several others in a field. The illustration also features Japanese text, which details the anime announcement. Kodansha publishes Ogawa’s original manga in English via K MANGA, and describes its story:
“A manga adaptation of the fantasy webnovel that's taking Japan by storm! Gail Hamilton is a “curse crafter“ who got booted from his party for allegedly not pulling his weight...right after they were promoted to the Guild's “S“ rank.”
It further mentions:
“Unfortunately, the party didn't realize that Gail's cursed goods pack the power of holy relics and legendary gear! But too bad for them, because Gail's going it alone now...and causing a sensation with the creepy-yet-useful curses he works with!
The manga adaptation from Ogawa began in September 2021 and is still ongoing today, with ten compilation volumes currently released in Japan and an eleventh planned.
The original web novel written by LAgun began on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in January 2021 and is still ongoing today. The light novel adaptation began in February 2022 and is still ongoing, with Nishinoda illustrating the first three volumes and Yoshitake illustrating those since.
