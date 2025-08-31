Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 announces January 2026 release with new PV and visual

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is officially set to premiere in January 2026, sending a rush of excitement through fans across the globe. In addition to the announcement, a brand new promotional video and visuals were released as well, highlighting some of the dark, action-packed storyline.

The season will adapt the fan-favorite Culling Game arc, the next arc in Gege Akutami's well-received manga. In this arc, survival and explosive battles are the main focus of the series. The previous seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen have led up to this particular arc, giving Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 the potential to be one of the most exhilarating arcs in the whole series.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 finally confirmed the January 2026 release date

On August 31, 2025, the 5th Anniversary Special Program for Jujutsu Kaisen aired at 9:30 PM JST and unveiled a series of major updates for the franchise. The heart of the event was the announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, titled Culling Game Part 1, coming in January 2026.

Additionally, fans got a new promo video and key visual, providing glimpses of the battles and shadows of this arc and storyline arc. Included in the announcement was an additional surprise, a theatrical release. Titled Jujutsu Kaisen the Movie: Shibuya Incident - Special Edition, a re-edited movie of season 2's Shibuya Incident arc comes complete with a preview of the upcoming Culling Game.

KNIGHT @JujutsuHiigh EP 1 &amp; 2 OF JJK S3 CULLING GAMES WILL BE SCREENED IN THEATRES!! JUJUTSU KAISEN SEASON-3 WILL BEGIN BROADCAST FROM JANUARY 2026!!!

This movie is positioned to give audiences a chance to revisit the devastating events of the Shibuya incident while helping to bridge the gap before the arrival of whatever comes next.

After many months of speculation surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen season 3’s release date, fans now have an official window of release. Early in 2025, it had been made clear that the series would not be returning in 2025, which opened up discussions on when we could expect the adaptation to return.

A still from Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 teaser (Image via MAPPA)

The upcoming season is expected to cover Itadori’s Extermination, Perfect Preparation, and the beginning of the Culling Game arc. It is one of the manga’s longest overarching story arcs, containing plenty of survival-based battles and escalating stakes for sorcerers and curses alike.

With an official release window confirmed, a captivating new image, and a new film project leading into the arc, the series has positioned season 3 to be one of the most ambitious expansions of the franchise to date. While the wait may be long, the roadmap ensures Jujutsu Kaisen fans will jump into 2026 with one of the series' neck-breaking stories ready to be inhaled.

