Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 may get ruined by this VIZ flaw (and fans should be worried)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is among the most looked-forward-to series for the coming year. Following the success of the first two seasons, hopes are high for a third installment, given the release gap between them. Meanwhile, from all the information learned so far, a third season can be expected to drop sometime in early 2026.

Ad

While that prolongs the wait, it also gives MAPPA time to deliver something truly remarkable. Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will cover a considerable portion of the Culling Games Arc - an arc crucial to the story and likely its longest. However, amidst everything to look forward to, there may be something that gives reason for concern for the upcoming third season: translation issues.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Fans might need to worry about a VIZ flaw that could blemish Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, fans may find themselves worrying about a certain drawback from manga publisher Viz's end. The flaw in question relates to translation issues that the manga witnessed midway through its run. During the initial phases of the Culling Games Arc, the translators for the manga were seemingly changed.

Ad

Trending

This led to yet another series being added to the infamous line-up of manga that faced translation issues. When such hitches occur, they can affect the overall reading experience and take away from it. What needs to be conveyed by the series gets lost in translation, quite literally. Not to mention, there can also be confusion created regarding the meaning of things.

The most recent hotly debated problem like this was faced by Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man chapter 210. Yoru awakened new powers, and Denji went into limbo, meeting the Death Devil who seemingly introduced herself as "L'il D." Whether the name was deliberate or simply a direct translation that changed it in such a way isn't fully known and has thrown off a lot of fans, for better and worse.

Ad

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 to cover the Culling Games Arc (Image via MAPPA)

Coming back to Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, this is a very real concern, given that Crunchyroll will be referring to the source material for subtitles. As mentioned, translation changes occurred during this arc, which could hence cause issues in presenting its actual content. The Culling Games Arc is vital to story progression, while it also introduced several new characters, techniques, and more.

Ad

For anime-only lovers and fans in general, it may be tough to get fully immersed in the new season due to characters' names, techniques, abilities, and motivations showing a sudden shift. Hence, the true essence of what is to be delivered may get diminished. This would be unfortunate considering the kind of fanbase and influence Jujutsu Kaisen has built.

In truth, Gege Akutami has created something special, and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 looks poised to exceed every expectation. The stage is set for intense action, mind-boggling techniques, adrenaline-pumping character reveals, and awesome story development. With so many tools to succeed, a hitch like translation issues shouldn't hold the anime back.

Ad

Final thoughts

Kenjaku kicks off the Culling Games (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is slated to take its place as one of the most anticipated anime releases in the modern day. This is credit to the Culling Games Arc, a plotline promising high-stakes battles, exciting power reveals, and crucial story developments. However, there may be an excitement-dampener, i.e., translation issues stemming from Viz’s handling of the manga during this arc.

Ad

Translators being changed midway birthed inconsistencies in terminology, character names, and even dialogue nuance. As mentioned, this would directly impact Crunchyroll’s subtitling. The intricacy of the Culling Games Arc means that the smallest deviations risk confusing viewers and diminishing the emotional weight of important scenes.

For those who only tune into the anime, such errors may negatively affect immersion and, in turn, the show’s overall appeal. As MAPPA’s animation and Akutami’s storytelling fire all cylinders, it would be forlorn for mistranslation to be the Achilles’ heel of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More