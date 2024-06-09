  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Kaiju No. 8 anime set to reveal new project

Kaiju No. 8 anime set to reveal new project

By Umer
Modified Jun 09, 2024 15:48 GMT
Kaiju No. 8 anime set to reveal new project (Image via Production I.G)
Kaiju No. 8 anime set to reveal new project (Image via Production I.G)

On June 8, 2024, a tweet was made from an X account of the Kaiju No. 8 anime (@Kj8_NewProject) which teased the announcement of a new project for the series. The new project will be announced after the airing of Kaiju No. 8 anime's episode 10.

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the most popular anime series airing in the Spring 2024 Anime Season. The anime is adapted from a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Matsumoto Naoya. The anime series is set to air 12 episodes this season with no sequel announced, as of this article's publication.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Kaiju No. 8 anime new project teased

also-read-trending Trending

The tweet made by this new X account consisted of a picture of Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form, more commonly referred to as Kaiju No. 8, in a wireframe 3D model. The description of the tweet said:

"New project for the anime. June 15th (Sat) 23:00~ Released after the broadcast of Episode 10."

The anime series aired its 9th episode on June 8, 2024. As revealed in the tweet, the new anime project is set to be revealed after the airing of episode 10, which is set to be released on June 15, 2024.

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 release date and time

Vice Commander Hoshina as seen in the anime. (Image via Production I.G)
Vice Commander Hoshina as seen in the anime. (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 episode 10 is set to be released on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 11 PM, according to Japanese Standard Time. As expected, the timings for other time zones would differ, some of which are as follows:

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Daylight TimeSaturdayJune 15, 20247:00 am
Eastern Daylight TimeSaturdayJune 15, 202410:00 am
British Summer TimeSaturdayJune 15, 20243:00 pm
Central European Summer TimeSaturdayJune 15, 20244:00 pm
Indian Standard TimeSaturdayJune 15, 20247:30 pm
Philippine TimeSaturdayJune 15, 202410:00 pm
Japanese Standard TimeSaturdayJune 15, 202411:00 pm
Australian Central TimeSaturdayJune 15, 202411:30 pm

Speculations on what the Kaiju No. 8 anime new project could be

As speculated by the majority of the fandom, the new project could be a game as indicated by the wireframe 3D model of Kafka Hibino's kaiju form in the tweet and the controller emoji used in the description of the tweet.

But as the tweet states 'new project for the anime,' it could also be the announcement of a sequel TV series or movie, considering how the trend of anime movies is getting popular these days. But all of these are speculations and it is advised to wait for official confirmation.

Preview of what has happened so far in the Kaiju No. 8 anime

The newly introduced Kaiju (Daikaiju). (Image via Production I.G)
The newly introduced Kaiju (Daikaiju). (Image via Production I.G)

The Kaiju No. 8 anime has released 9 episodes so far, as of this article's publication, and showcased the journey of Kafka Hibino, the main protagonist, after he finally gets accepted into the Defense. But he has to keep his identity as the infamous 'Kaiju No. 8' a secret.

As soon as he enters the Defense Force, a talking Kaiju appears, titled 'Kaiju No. 9.' The new Defense Force recruits are no match against such a beast, so Kafka has to transform into Kaiju No. 8 and fight it. After fighting it, Kafka crosses paths with Hoshina, the Vice-Commander of the Third Division, who sees Kafka as a danger. Protecting his secret, Kafka somehow flees from Hoshina.

Kaiju No. 8 anime episode 9 saw the entry of another dangerous kaiju (Daikaiju) that surpassed the levels of every previous one as Hoshina faced a hard time against it. Will Kafka risk his secret once again and try to save his division's vice-commander? Stay tuned till June 15 to watch Kaiju No. 8 episode 10.

Related Links

Edited by Meghna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी