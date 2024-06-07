Kaiju No. 8 Hindi voice actors see bright future in India [Exclusive]

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, Kaiju No. 8 Hindi Dub voice actors spoke with Sportskeeda Anime in an exclusive interview, courtesy of Crunchyroll, to celebrate the success and growing popularity of the platform's latest Shonen title.

In a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju, 32-year-old Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in The Defense Force to keep a promise he made with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro.

Unfortunately, Kafka repeatedly fails to get enlisted, forcing him to join the Kaiju clean-up crew. That's when he meets Reno Ichikawa, who reawakens Kafka's promise to Mina. Surprisingly, before he could enlist in the Defense Force, a Kaiju entered his body, giving him the ability to turn into one.

Join us as we share unique insights on the latest Shonen title provided by the Hindi Dub voice actors of Kafka Hibino, Reno Ichikawa, Soshiro Hoshina, and Kikoru Shinomiya.

Who are Kaiju No.8's Hindi Dub voice actors?

Rushikesh Phunse voices Kafka Hibino (Image via Crunchyroll, Production I.G)

Rushikesh Phunse voices the anime's protagonist, Kafka Hibino. He has four years of experience in the dubbing industry, having worked on Hindi, Marathi, and English projects. Rushikesh has previously voiced Khun in Tower of God, Yuno Grinberryall in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and Guo Hao in The Daily Life of the Immortal King.

Adnan Shakeel voices Reno Ichikawa (Image via Crunchyroll, Production I.G)

He is joined by Adnan Shakeel, who voices the anime's deuteragonist Reno Ichikawa. Adnan, originally from Delhi, moved to Mumbai to pursue a professional career in voice acting. He has previously voiced Lelouch Vi Britannia in Code Geass and Sou and Masahito in Summertime Rendering.

Vidit Kumar voices Soshiro Hoshina (Image via Crunchyroll, Production I.G)

Then we have Vidit Kumar, who voices the Vice-Captain of The Defense Force, Soshiro Hoshina. Vidit is a talented voice actor and musician from Mumbai who has been captivated by the world of animation since childhood. He has previously voiced Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia and Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Nyssha voices Kikoru Shinomiya (Image via Crunchyroll, Production I.G)

Lastly, we have Nyssha, who has voiced the anime's tritagonist, Kikoru Shinomiya. Nyssha has over 15 years of experience in the field, having lent her voice to numerous platforms, including Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon, Jio, and Disney. She has previously worked with Red FM Bombay and Ishq FM Bombay and has also gained international experience working in radio in Bahrain.

Kaiju No. 8 Hindi Dub voice actors share their personal connection and fondness for their characters

Rushikesh Phunse felt a personal connection to Kafka Hibino as his character was very human, a person with an aspiration that seemed out of reach. Nevertheless, Kafka tried enlisting in The Defense Force to prove himself.

Adnan Shakeel shares his personal connection with Reno Ichikawa (Image via Crunchyroll, Production I.G)

Meanwhile, Adnan Shakeel and Vidit Kumar found their characters' ambitious side relatable. Vidit also liked how Soshiro Hoshina knew his duties and skillset, which he considered a learning lesson.

Nyssha loved her character, Kikoru Shinomiya's switching personality. No matter how angry Kikoru was, if something made her happy, she would immediately enter into a party state.

Kaiju No. 8 Hindi Dub voice actors share their thoughts on the anime's future in India

Kafka Hibino as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

Rushikesh Phunse shared how he had seen manga fans share their excitement for the anime right after the trailer for the series had dropped online. Even after the anime was released, the excitement didn't die down as he received messages from many people who praised his voice acting. He also noticed fans' rising expectations, as some even demanded that the series release two episodes per week.

Similarly, Adnan Shakeel believes Kaiju No. 8's future is bright in India. This is because the anime's hype was ever-increasing due to its action and comedy. He also expects the hype for the series to become massive when the second season releases. Vidit Kumar also shared a similar view, as he could see a lot of potential in the anime due to its animation and storyline.

Vidit Kumar shares his views on the anime's potential (Image via Crunchyroll, Production I.G)

Meanwhile, Nyssha believes that Kaiju No. 8 will become so popular in India that people of all ages could start cosplaying the characters even before the second season airs.

Kaiju No. 8 Hindi voice actors share their thoughts on the anime's story

Rushikesh liked the story's concept as it seemed unique to him. Kafka had an aspiration that had slowly come to get away from him. Fortunately, he found a way to bring it to fruition.

Kafka Hibino as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

As for Adnan, he found the story entertaining. He also liked how the character development was filled with action and comedy. Vidit also shared similar views. He loved how Kafka Hibino had developed as a character since the start of the series.

Meanwhile, Nyssha liked the story's concept. She said that, unlike other Shonen anime that featured younger protagonists, Kaiju No. 8 took a different direction with an older main character and younger supporting characters.

Kafka Hibino's voice actor shares his experience in portraying an older character

Rushikesh Phunse shares his experience voicing an older character (Image via Crunchyroll, Production I.G)

With Kakfa Hibino being an older character than himself, Rushikesh Phunse made sure to approach him differently by analyzing his different shades.

According to Rushikesh, Kafka was powerful yet scared, comical yet serious, and a whole lot of things. He appreciated other people's efforts and also did not say no to anyone if they were to ask him a favor. Overall, Rushikesh tried his best to analyze the character's gimmicks and voiced him accordingly.

Kaiju No. 8 Hindi voice actors share their favorite scenes from the anime

Reno and Kafka as seen in the Kaiju No. 8 anime (Image via Production I.G)

Rushikesh and Adnan loved voicing the same scene, i.e., when Kafka Hibino and Reno Ichikawa were running away from the hospital after Kafka turned into a Kaiju. They loved how hilarious the scene was and could use their creativity to add impromptu punchlines with approval from the Director.

Vidit Kumar was in love with two scenes. The first scene was when Soshiro Hoshina reenacted his fight with Kaiju No. 8 back in the gym. The other scene was when Kafka became a cadet and addressed his Captain Mina Ashiro as "Mina." He loved the scene because it saw Hoshina laugh at how funny Kafka was.

Nyssha shares her favorite Kikoru scene from the anime (Image via Crunchyroll, Production I.G)

Nyssha loved Kikoru Shinomiya's introduction scene. The way she disrespectively spoke to Kafka Hibino in the Hindi Dub was something Nyssha could imagine Kikoru saying to someone if she lived in Mumbai.

Kaiju No. 8 Hindi voice actors praise their amazing crew

At the end of the interview, the Kaiju No. 8 Hindi voice actors did not forget to praise their amazing crew, as working with them helped them improve their own work. They also praised the Mixing Engineers, as they had done an amazing job seamlessly incorporating the voice actors' voices into the anime.

