Kill Blue anime adaptation announced as the manga ends

The Kill Blue anime was officially announced as Tadatoshi Fujimaki's manga concluded, giving fans something to look forward to. The 40th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, published this week, revealed that a television anime adaptation of the series will debut in 2026.A teaser image was released to commemorate the event, and a promotional film is anticipated to follow shortly. Following a 17-month serialization that started in April 2023, the announcement of the Kill Blue anime coincides with the publishing of the manga's last chapter, ending the plot. The final volume of Kill Blue's 13 volumes will be published in December 2025.Kill Blue anime confirmed for 2026 release under acclaimed director Hiro KaburagiThe Kill Blue anime will be helmed by director Hiro Kaburagi, known for his work on Great Pretender and Hozuki's Coolheadedness. Studio CUE will produce animation, while character designs will be handled by Miho Daidōji, who previously worked on all three seasons and the Last Game film of Kuroko's Basketball.The manga's high-concept idea, which combines humor, mystery, and action, is anticipated to be carried over into the Kill Blue anime. The manga, which debuted in April 2023, centers on Juzo Ogami, a renowned hitman who inexplicably awakens in a youngster's body. He sneaks into a high school to discover the truth about his metamorphosis after being forced to conceal his true identity.The manga immediately became well-known for combining elements of school life and criminal thrillers with Fujimaki's distinctive character-driven storytelling. The series, which is published in English by Viz Media in print and digital formats, is characterized as a heartfelt action comedy that moves quickly.Final manga volumes and the upcoming print release of Volume 3 in the WestIn conclusion, the remaining volumes of the manga will be published over the course of the upcoming months: Volume 11 on September 4, Volume 12 on November 4, and Volume 13 on December 4. On October 14, 2025, Viz Media will publish Volume 3 in print in North America. MANGA Plus is still accessible to people worldwide through its digital chapters.Fans of Tadatoshi Fujimaki can anticipate seeing the hitman-turned-high schooler story in animated form as the Kill Blue anime is currently in production. Following the long-lasting popularity of Kuroko's Basketball, the adaptation marks Fujimaki's comeback to the anime industry.Further information about the Kill Blue anime, such as broadcast specifics and a teaser video, is anticipated in the upcoming months.