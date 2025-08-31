  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Kill Blue anime adaptation announced as the manga ends

Kill Blue anime adaptation announced as the manga ends

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 31, 2025 19:47 GMT
Kill Blue anime adaptation announced as the manga ends (Image via CUE)
Kill Blue anime adaptation announced (Image via CUE)

The Kill Blue anime was officially announced as Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s manga concluded, giving fans something to look forward to. The 40th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, published this week, revealed that a television anime adaptation of the series will debut in 2026.

Ad

A teaser image was released to commemorate the event, and a promotional film is anticipated to follow shortly. Following a 17-month serialization that started in April 2023, the announcement of the Kill Blue anime coincides with the publishing of the manga's last chapter, ending the plot. The final volume of Kill Blue's 13 volumes will be published in December 2025.

Kill Blue anime confirmed for 2026 release under acclaimed director Hiro Kaburagi

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Kill Blue anime will be helmed by director Hiro Kaburagi, known for his work on Great Pretender and Hozuki’s Coolheadedness. Studio CUE will produce animation, while character designs will be handled by Miho Daidōji, who previously worked on all three seasons and the Last Game film of Kuroko’s Basketball.

Also read: Naruto fans rejoice after the latest special episode update

The manga's high-concept idea, which combines humor, mystery, and action, is anticipated to be carried over into the Kill Blue anime. The manga, which debuted in April 2023, centers on Juzo Ogami, a renowned hitman who inexplicably awakens in a youngster's body. He sneaks into a high school to discover the truth about his metamorphosis after being forced to conceal his true identity.

Ad

The manga immediately became well-known for combining elements of school life and criminal thrillers with Fujimaki's distinctive character-driven storytelling. The series, which is published in English by Viz Media in print and digital formats, is characterized as a heartfelt action comedy that moves quickly.

Also read: New Demon Slayer Infinity Castle trailer nails Shinobu vs. Douma

Final manga volumes and the upcoming print release of Volume 3 in the West

Ad

In conclusion, the remaining volumes of the manga will be published over the course of the upcoming months: Volume 11 on September 4, Volume 12 on November 4, and Volume 13 on December 4. On October 14, 2025, Viz Media will publish Volume 3 in print in North America. MANGA Plus is still accessible to people worldwide through its digital chapters.

Also read: Ultraman manga set to resume in 2026 with final arc

Fans of Tadatoshi Fujimaki can anticipate seeing the hitman-turned-high schooler story in animated form as the Kill Blue anime is currently in production. Following the long-lasting popularity of Kuroko's Basketball, the adaptation marks Fujimaki's comeback to the anime industry.

Ad

Further information about the Kill Blue anime, such as broadcast specifics and a teaser video, is anticipated in the upcoming months.

Also read:

About the author
Sunita N. Das

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunita N. Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications