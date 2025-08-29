  • home icon
Ultraman manga set to resume in 2026 with final arc

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 29, 2025 19:30 GMT
Ultraman manga set to resume in 2026 with final arc (Image via Viz Media)
Ultraman manga set to resume in 2026 with final arc (Image via Viz Media)

The final arc of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's venerable Ultraman manga is scheduled to premiere in the spring of 2026. The series will now take a break until its dramatic return, as stated in Chapter 149. The manga has recreated the history of Tsuburaya Productions' renowned live-action hero for a new generation since it debuted in Monthly Hero's magazine in 2011.

Ultraman manga has established itself as a seminal work of contemporary tokusatsu-inspired storytelling thanks to its intricate plot and stylistic illustrations. This elaborate retelling is concluding with the announcement that the series is entering its final chapter.

Ultraman Manga enters final stage after 15-year run

The Ultraman manga is almost ready to wrap out its story after 15 years of publishing. The alternate sequel to the original Ultraman TV series has been crafted by Shimizu and Shimoguchi, the authors of Linebarrels of Iron. It is a sci-fi story that combines nostalgia with a darker, contemporary tone.

The crew will be able to plan a proper ending to the series during the break before the final arc. Viz Media's English-language publications have helped the series reach a global audience. Viz describes the manga’s premise as one that explores legacy and transformation. Decades after the Kaiju invasions, peace returns to Earth.

However, shadows start to appear again, and with the help of the hereditary "Ultraman Factor," Shinjiro Hayata, son of the first Ultraman host Shin Hayata, must assume the role. The series, which explores themes of identity, duty, and heroism, is set in motion by this generational shift.

Manga, anime, and beyond: a multimedia Ultraman revival

The 3D CG anime series that debuted on Netflix in 2019 is the most notable adaptation of the Ultraman manga. The anime adaptation, which was produced by Production I.G. and directed by Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki, brought the manga's distinctive armor-based Ultraman designs to life. In May 2024, Ultraman Final, its third and last season, premiered, coinciding with the manga's impending end.

In Japan, Shogakukan has published 21 collected volumes of the manga as of February 2025. In December 2024, Viz Media published volume 20 in North America; subsequent volumes are anticipated to correspond with the last arc.

With its final arc now officially on the horizon, the Ultraman manga looks to end on a high note, delivering an epic conclusion to a story that has honored and expanded one of Japan’s most legendary franchises.

Edited by Sunita N. Das
