Jump Festa 2026 stages include Bleach and Black Clover

By Sunita N. Das
Modified Aug 28, 2025 16:07 GMT
Jump Festa 2026 stages include Bleach and Black Clover (Image via Jump Festa)
Jump Festa 2026 stages include Bleach and Black Clover (Image via Jump Festa)

Jump Festa 2026, which promises to be another great display of the largest anime and manga series, will take place on December 20 and 21, 2025. Over 100,000 people attend this annual manga and anime fan convention every year in Tokyo, Japan, which is organized by Shueisha and focuses exclusively on Shōnen manga magazines.

Many major series are returning to the esteemed event this year, as confirmed by the recently revealed stage lineup. Bleach, Black Clover, One Piece, and many other popular franchises are set to make their eagerly awaited appearances on several themed stages at the event.

Major franchises dominate Jump Festa 2026's three-stage format

The Jump Festa 2026 programming is divided into three distinct stages: Jump Super Stage (Red), Jump Studio (Blue), and Jump Station (Green), each hosting specific series presentations.

The Jump Super Stage features powerhouse titles including One Piece, Sakamoto Days, Blue Box, Akane Banashi, Bleach, Gintama, My Hero Academia, Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dr. Stone, and Jujutsu Kaisen. Additionally, this stage will showcase Oblivion Battery, SPY×FAMILY, Chainsaw Man, Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, New Prince of Tennis, Blue Exorcist, and World Trigger.

Jump Studio (Blue) takes a more focused approach with select premium series. Black Clover headlines this stage alongside Witch Watch, The Elusive Samurai, Haikyu!!, Mission: Yozakura Family, and Mashle. The lineup also includes Chained Soldier, Jigokuraku, Rurouni Kenshin, and Hell Teacher Nube, representing both contemporary hits and classic revival series.

Jump Station (Green) rounds out the programming with Kill Blue, Kochikame, Assassination Classroom, and Undead Unluck. The stage features an eclectic mix, including 'Tis Time for Torture Princess, Magilumiere Co. Ltd., Marriagetoxin, Kindergarten Wars, Black Torch, You and I Are Polar Opposites, Moriarty the Patriot, Dark Gathering, Gokurakugai, and Phantom Busters.

Jump Festa 2026 maintains the tradition of major announcements

As the leading platform for Shōnen Jump announcements, Jump Festa will continue to unveil new manga, anime, movies, games, and products. The original two-day format, which has attracted enormous audiences since the event's debut in 1999, will be maintained in the Jump Festa 2026 edition.

The three stages of varied programming guarantee thorough coverage of both well-known brands and up-and-coming series, mirroring Shueisha's extensive manga library. With titles ranging from classics like One Piece to more recent sensations like Spy×Family, the event's lineup shows the publisher's dedication to presenting material for readers and viewers of all ages.

Fans can anticipate the customary mix of cast appearances, exclusive trailers, and significant project announcements, establishing Jump Festa 2026 as a must-attend event for manga and anime fans around the globe.

Sunita N. Das

Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.

Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.

When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds.

Edited by Sunita N. Das
