Naruto fans rejoice after the latest special episode update

The Naruto community can now celebrate after almost three years of waiting and waiting. Fans who have been anticipating the four-episode Naruto 20th Anniversary Special since its initial announcement in March 2023 have reached a major milestone with the formal completion of production. Due to production problems at Studio Pierrot, the special episodes were delayed from their intended September 3, 2023, broadcast date to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original anime. As a result, the devoted fan base has been left in a state of uncertainty until now.The long-awaited return of NarutoAt Jump Fest 2022, mangaka Masashi Kishimoto revealed the concept to commemorate 20 years of the anime series, marking the beginning of the route to these special episodes. The four-episode special aims to offer devoted fans a fresh perspective on the series' heyday by featuring beloved characters Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi in their younger Genin forms. These characters are reimagined with modern animation techniques, breathing new life into their classic appearances. However, the series's Production Committee and Studio Pierrot announced an extended postponement just days before the scheduled September 2023 release, citing the need for "increasing quality." Fans who had previously waited for years found this last-minute postponement very annoying. According to industry watchers, Pierrot was concurrently working on big-budget projects like Black Clover and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which probably added to the scheduling issues that put Naruto's comeback on hold.There has been a lot of conjecture around the release window since the delay. TV Tokyo's financial reports previously suggested a potential release between late 2024 and March 2025, though this proved inaccurate. Although an official release date has not yet been announced, fans can finally see the end of the tunnel now that production is officially complete, according to anime news sources.Fans speculate that Naruto's early ninja experience would be revisited in these special episodes, although the substance is still mostly unknown. The episodes are a nostalgic throwback to the series' beginnings, regardless of whether they will tell stand-alone tales or offer a more comprehensive analysis of his development from Genin to Hokage. Although it hasn't been verified, some conjecture even implies that the episodes might adapt fresh content, like Minato's one-shot manga.Fan euphoria takes over social mediaSocial media is ablaze with excitement as fans celebrate the return of Naruto and the announcement of extra episodes. Many fans expressed their allegiance despite the protracted wait, expressing a renewed sense of hope and eagerness. As a sign that they are willing to wait longer, fans are already getting ready for a potential 2026 release.
"I always knew this would happen," said one fan.
"LETS GOOO," exclaimed one fan.
"It's finally time," said another fan.
"We are so back," stated another fan.
The announcement especially appeals to those who were let down by Boruto since they perceive these episodes as a return to the real Naruto experience. Many people saw these episodes as a potent return to a show that influenced their adolescence and formative years.