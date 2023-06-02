Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2: Release date, cast, theme songs, and more

On Friday, June 2, 2023, the Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari staff unveiled the full-length promotional video for season 2 of the anime. The video included several of the series' key characters. This is not all, as the creators also revealed a July 2023 release date in addition to the promo video. Furthermore, the promotional video also featured a preview of the series' theme songs.

In addition, three new cast members have also been revealed for the upcoming television anime season. With that, many people are anticipating the new season of Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari, which is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and drawn by Onigunsou.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2 will premiere as part of the summer anime 2023

Release date and time, where to watch, and trailer

A television anime adaptation of Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari was announced in November 2021, and the first season premiered on January 10 on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks. The first season ended on March 28, 2023, but a teaser trailer for the second season was released online immediately after the completion of the final episode.

However, no official dates were revealed at the time. This changes since in the most current main trailer, the creators revealed that Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2 will launch on July 3, or effectively July 4, at 12 AM JST.

Fans can watch the upcoming season on the Tokyo MX and BS11 networks, as well as on the ABEMA streaming service, on July 3 at 12:00 am, or effectively, July 4 at midnight, much like the previous season did. Also, AT-X and Tochigi TV will broadcast it. Furthermore, it is likely that fans will be able to view Mononogatari season 2 on Crunchyroll, which licensed it and also broadcast the anime's first season globally as it aired, barring Asian nations and territories.

Tuelo Tirel @QUARGZO "Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari" Anime Season 2 New PV



Broadcasting from July 3



Studio: BN Pictures



"Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari" Anime Season 2 New PVBroadcasting from July 3Studio: BN Pictureshttps://t.co/oygOgqp5z3

The teaser for Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2 began with a preview of the last episode in which Hyoma Kunato swore to safeguard Botan Nagatsuki. Following that, the trailer introduced three new characters: Tsuzumi, Tsumabiki, and Fukie. Then, in the teaser, a mysterious entity known as Karakasa no Tsukumogami—the source of life for the Tsukumogami—was also revealed. Furthermore, Karakasa's familiarity with Botan was implied in the trailer.

As was already reported, the teaser also featured the theme music and a lot of combat scenes, suggesting that the second season would be filled with action and adventure. The teaser also highlighted the abilities of Hyoma Kunato and Karakasa, which delighted the fans.

Cast and Theme songs

anizeen.com 🌸 @anizeen



vía The Japanese TV broadcast details and three new cast members have been revealed for the upcoming second cour of Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari, the ongoing TV #anime based on the supernatural action #manga by Onigunsou. Read on for more.vía bit.ly/43Gj5LO The Japanese TV broadcast details and three new cast members have been revealed for the upcoming second cour of Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari, the ongoing TV #anime based on the supernatural action #manga by Onigunsou. Read on for more.vía bit.ly/43Gj5LO https://t.co/z5sHOo3mfg

As the series' launch date was confirmed, the producers also revealed three additional cast members for the following season, including Kouhei Fukuhara as Tsuzumi, Mika Doi as Tsumabiki, and Yusuke Shirai as Fukie. Fans will recognize Kouhei from Dragon Ball Z Kai as Namekian, Mika from One Piece as Coby, and Yusuke from IDOLiSH7 as Yamato Nikaido.

Finally, Yoko Hikasa will portray Karakasa no Tsukumogami in the second season of the anime. Yoko is well-known for her roles in Call of the Night's Kiyosumi Shirakawa and Berserk's Farnese. Other members of the voice cast are:

Takeo Otsuka as Hyoma Kunato

Yuki Takada as Botan Nagatsuki

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Nagi

Reina Ueda as Yu

Aimi Tanaka as Kagami

Yoshiki Nakajima as Suzuri

The theme songs for the upcoming season were also made public, and they include the opener Dare ga Tame (For Whom) by Megatera Zero, and the closing theme song Private Room by Azusa Tadokoro. Fans will recognize Azusa from By the Grace of the Gods and Baki, whilst Megatera is an utaite rocker.

The official staff members

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2 will be directed by Ryuichi Kimura, who also helmed the first season and is best known for The Idolmaster, Deadman Wonderland, and Aikatsu, among other anime series, while Keiichiro Ochi, best known for Quintessential Quintuplets, Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin, and Duel Masters, will be in charge of series composition.

Shiori Fujisawa, best known for Suzume, Kill la Kill, and other works, is designing the series' characters. To add to the list, BN Pictures, who also produced the first season, will produce Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2. The most well-known works from BN Pictures, also known as Bandai Namco Pictures, are Plunderer, Gintama, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun, and several other anime programs.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes