Momentary Lily original anime confirms January 2025 premiere with teaser

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, a website and X account were opened to announce the production of GoHands Studios' original anime project, Momentary Lily.

This announcement was accompanied by a teaser promotional video and a key visual. Notably, the anime project is slated to premiere in January 2025.

Although no pertinent details such as the anime's plot, cast, and staff were revealed, the promotional video and the visual have already grabbed fans' attention.

Moreover, since it's the GoHands production studio's original anime project, fans have become even more curious to learn about the series.

Momentary Lily anime debuts in January 2025

According to the information, the original anime will be released in January 2025. The official staff has opened a website and X account to share a teaser trailer and visual.

Unfortunately, the announcement didn't mention the exact release date for this anime. However, fans can expect it to be revealed sooner rather than later. At the same time, other important details such as the anime's plot, cast, and staff aren't revealed either.

That said, the teaser PV and visual has already intrigued fans. According to the teaser trailer, the Momentary Lily anime's narrative is set in Japan.

The PV for this GoHands-produced anime begins with captivating shots of urban Japan in animated form.

The buildings, as seen in the trailer (Image via GoHands)

With cherry blossoms in the air, the PV shifts to a shot of a sumptuous meal on the table.

Moreover, we see mesmerizing buildings and modern streets in the teaser trailer. With somber music playing in the background, the visuals create a fascinating atmosphere.

Towards the end of the PV for this Momentary Lily anime series, fans can see a blonde-haired woman. There's a high possibility that she's the protagonist of this anime.

As the video ends, the screen displays the January 2025 release date for the anime.

Momentary Lily anime's teaser visual (Image via GoHands)

Aside from the PV, the official staff behind the Momentary Lily anime has unveiled a teaser visual.

The illustration features two high school girls conversing with each other on top of a building. The background of the visual appears to be Shibuya, Japan, with the iconic Shibuya crossing and the 109 building.

One of the girls shown in the visual is from the PV, while the other girl bears a somber look with brown hair. The blonde-haired high school girl is seen wearing red apparel, while her friend flaunts a pink-ish oversized hoodie.

The Shibuya in the background has cherry blossom trees. Interestingly, the visual contains no other people besides the two girls.

While it's difficult to decipher the plot from the PV and the visual, there's no doubt that the anime will revolve around the two high school girls.

The blonde-haired girl, as seen in the trailer (Image via GoHands)

Considering the anime project is scheduled to be released in January 2025, more details regarding the anime's production will follow. Notably, GoHands Studios has garnered an incredible reputation as an animation studio.

The studio is renowned for working on anime titles such as The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, K series and others. As such, this original anime project promises to add another feather of excellence to the production house's reputation.

