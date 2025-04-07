My Awkward Senpai anime unveils new visual ahead of 2025 release

On Monday, April 7, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for My Awkward Senpai anime unveiled a new key visual, featuring the main heroine, Azusa Kannawa. The rom-com anime is set to premiere in 2025.

Produced by Studio Elle, My Awkward Senpai anime is based on the eponymous rom-com manga, written and illustrated by Makoto Kudo. Makoto-san had initially launched the series as a webcomic in March 2019. Later, the series was serialized in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine starting December 2019.

My Awkward Senpai anime's new visual showcases Azusa Kannawa in all her glory

The official staff for My Awkward Senpai anime released a new key visual on Monday, April 7, 2025. The illustration, titled "A clumsy senior," features the main heroine, Azusa Kannawa, who happens to be a strict yet clumsy boss of a company. The visual shows Azusa sitting on her chair, holding a coffee cup in her hand.

She's also seen smiling in the visual. Moreover, the illustration has a catchphrase in Japanese, which translates to "Don't try too hard, just take a break" in English. The visual suggests as if Azusa Kannawa is urging the new employees to take a breather from constant work.

Notably, the My Awkward Senpai anime was green-lit for production on December 16, 2024, with Asmik Ace opening a new website for the series. The production decision was accompanied by a teaser visual and promotional video.

According to the announcement, the rom-com series will be released in 2025. However, the official staff has yet to confirm an exact release date. Prominent voice actor Lynn stars as Azusa Kannawa. The anime's promotional clip revealed and previewed Lynn's voice as the female protagonist. More information on the anime's full cast will be revealed in the future.

Ayumu Kotake, who has previously worked in Acro Trip anime, directs the titular series at Studio Elle. Mio Inoue, who has written scripts for the Slow Start series and has co-written scripts for Acro Trip, is listed as the show's scriptwriter. On the other hand, the primary staff includes Kenro Tokuda as the character designer. More

A brief synopsis of My Awkward Senpai anime

Azusa, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elle)

Based on Makoto Kudo's original manga series, the anime centers on Yu Kamegawa, a serious young man who joins a company as its new employee. Interestingly, he happens to work under his boss, Azusa Kannawa, who is strict yet clumsy.

On the other hand, Azusa finds Yu Kamegawa cute and easy to talk to. Although she tries to appear strict toward him, she eventually develops feelings for Yu. As such, the series will explore Azusa and Yu's captivating bond.

