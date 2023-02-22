My Hero Academia Chapter 381 leak hints Tokoyami may be stronger beyond everyone's imagination

My Hero Academia chapter 381 will be released on February 27, 2023, at 12.00 am JST. Fans are anticipating the release of the upcoming chapter since, in the previous chapter, the students of Shiketsu High School made an arrival. Everyone is now curious to see how they will help in the fight against All For One.

Fans are looking forward to not only the Shiketsu students but also the Midoria vs. Shigaraki fight. However, in a recent raw scan spoiler, there is a focus on Tokoyami, as in the coming chapters he might be shown as being more powerful than Todoroki and Bakugo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 381.

My Hero Academia chapter 381 shows the true power of Tokoyami's Dark Shadow

peachie 🌙 @maangotea !!mha chapter 381 spoilers!!

.

.

.

.

.

.

I just to appreciate this for a little… they love each other so much, if anything happens to them, hori and I are gonna have some words !!mha chapter 381 spoilers!! ......I just to appreciate this for a little… they love each other so much, if anything happens to them, hori and I are gonna have some words https://t.co/RiXey4WQcB

In the upcoming chapter of My Hero Academia, we might get to see how powerful Tokoyami has become. He is very good at using his quirk, "Dark Shadow." He uses it to attack and defend, to move faster, and even to help save people.

In the upcoming chapter, Tokoyami overpowers AFO with his complete darkness. As Tokoyami, with his quirk-dark shadow, approached AFO, his expression changed into one of terror. Next, when Tokoyami is attacking AFO, the latter's only thought is to doge Tokoyami's attack. Tokoyami might become one of the most powerful heroes in Class 1-A in the upcoming chapter,

Tokoyami had already destroyed AFO's mask in the previous chapter, and with the coming chapter of My Hero Academia, he will make AFO fearful of his presence. According to All Might, AFO would not be able to steal Endeavor's quirk just by touching it, and by this logic, Dark Shadow could also not be stolen. If this is true, then Tokoyami might prove to be a deadly foe against AFO.

My Hero Academia's Todoyami (Image via Bones Studio)

Both Bakugo and Todoroki have shown that they are among the strongest, but in the recent releases of the My Hero Academia chapters, Tokoyami has been able to hold the ground against AFO, while the other two have been shown exhausted. However, it is important to note that all three have been fighting different villains and have different quirks.

Tokoyami has also shown in the past that he is one of the best students in Class 1-A by often competing with Midoria, Todoroki, and Katsuki. With his skills, fans have seen that he earned the ninth spot in the UA entrance exam and the third spot in the UA sports festival.

Is Tokoyami more powerful than Todoroki and Bakugo?

My Hero Academia: Tokoyami vs Bakugo (Image via Bone Studio)

Previously, at the Sports Festival in My Hero Academia, we got to see how Tokoyami was able to put a recommended student, Momo Yaoyorozu, on defense and defeat her before she could fight back. Izuku saw this and said that Fumikage is one of the strongest people when it comes to one-on-one fights. Later on, Tokoyami was able to hold off Katsuki in the fight.

Not only did Tokoyami do well in the sports festival, but he was also able to push Re-Destro back during the fight against Paranormal liberators. Tokoyami's most frequently used move is Black Abyss, in which he equips himself with the dark shadow. Apart from this, he also uses other attacks like Covert Black-Ops Arms, Black Fallen Angel, Ragnarok, and more.

Tokoyami's quirk factor basically depends on light and dark. If it's bright outside, he will be able to control it with more ease. Apart from this, it also depends on internal elements. Mezo says that Tokoyami's negative emotions make Dark Shadow stronger and more powerful, but at the cost of Tokoyami losing control. He has also said that his anger makes him lose control of Dark Shadow.

Class 1-A (Image via Bones Studio)

Dark Shadow, according to Mangaka Horikoshi, is the most powerful quirk in Class 1-A, capable of exceeding even Bakugo and Todoroki's quirks. Fans might see Tokoyami's win against AFO if everyone helped Tokoyami unleash his full potential. So, it will be hasty to determine who is more powerful.

We might need to wait for a few more chapters of My Hero Academia to shed light on the matter. Having said that, Tokoyami is one of the strongest heroes and has even surpassed Midoriya, Todoroki, and Bakugo in the past. Even Midoriya has stated that he is a tough opponent in a one-on-one match.

Poll : 0 votes