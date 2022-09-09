My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi takes a much needed small hiatus

After some tumultuous events within the My Hero Academia story and the series’ fanbase, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has put the series on break for this week. With this week's break, fans are truly hoping Horikoshi takes the time to assess the decisions he’s made recently in the series and plans out how to move forward accordingly.

On the topic of planning, many My Hero Academia fans have recently accused Horikoshi of seemingly not outlining the direction of his final arc. Moments such as Bakugo’s fake-out death, the anti-climactic end of building up Suneater’s attack, and the decision to have Edgeshot save Bakugou rather than Jeanist all contribute to such opinions.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down why My Hero Academia and Kohei Horikoshi needed the break this week.

Fans hope My Hero Academia and Horikoshi come back better than ever following one-week hiatus after several interesting issues

Why was the break needed

Thisgiufr @thisgiufr As garbage as hori’s writing is, he is an insane and talented artist and great at body horror. I hope even after MHA ends he still does manga, even if just for the art. #mha365 As garbage as hori’s writing is, he is an insane and talented artist and great at body horror. I hope even after MHA ends he still does manga, even if just for the art. #mha365

Undoubtedly, one of the most scrutinized decisions in all of My Hero Academia has been rearing its head over the series’ last few issues. With Bakugo’s death in Chapter 362, officially confirmed one issue later, fans began raving over and praising the decision. However, subsequent issues saw a confusing string of events lead to Bakugo’s eventual revival.

One of the most confusing choices within the fake-out death was to have Edgeshot, a background character, sacrifice his lifespan to save Bakugou. Many felt that Edgeshot should have sacrificed his life then and there rather than his lifespan. However, some agree that such a route would’ve been better for Jeanist, who has a lot of rapport with Bakugou.

Even beyond the scope of Bakugou’s fake-out death lies the incredibly anti-climactic build of Suneater’s attack on Tomura/AFO (often dubbed TomurAFO). Horikoshi seemed to be building Suneater’s limitless top-end potential of the Manifest Quirk as the only Quirk besides One For All which could damage TomurAFO.

🖤 Rag3 Kidd 🖤 @Enemy_09 Horikoshi did this same thing hyping up Suneater’s attack; and it failed, and that’s real, even if you put your all into something if you’re just not up for the task then you don’t succeed no matter how vital it may be; I doubt Edgeshot will be able to revive Dynamight #mha364 Horikoshi did this same thing hyping up Suneater’s attack; and it failed, and that’s real, even if you put your all into something if you’re just not up for the task then you don’t succeed no matter how vital it may be; I doubt Edgeshot will be able to revive Dynamight #mha364 https://t.co/Tk9xiE2OLh

However, the villain was essentially unscathed from the attack, despite Suneater’s move appearing to be incredibly powerful. Many fans even question why Horikoshi felt the need to point out Manifest’s lack of a ceiling in terms of its power, only to show that this is irrelevant in comparison to TomurAFO.

Finally, there’s also the Mirko situation, which has essentially seen a fan favorite hero be sidelined for the majority of the fight just to appear and sacrifice her life. Now missing all limbs beside her right leg, Mirko is hanging on for her dear life while Edgeshot attempts to revive Bakugou.

Fans complain that Mirko is consistently “done dirty” by Horikoshi, pointing out how she’s constantly portrayed as incredibly powerful but is always taken for granted. In the last war arc, she was unable to kill Tomura Shigaraki before his revival. In this one, she’s acting merely as a decoy with the last of her life rather than being portrayed as the No. 5 hero that she is.

DejounTraeMurray @FloverRubiTrash #MHA365 This jackass Hori always making Mirko lose limbs bro Tf is his problem #MHA365 This jackass Hori always making Mirko lose limbs bro Tf is his problem

While it is Horikoshi’s story to tell, many fans are confused with the direction My Hero Academia is heading in with its final major arc. While many have already given up hope, some have faith that a week's break for Horikoshi and his series will see the plot on the right track again.

