My Hero Academia season 7 releases special Dabi vs. Shoto key visual

On June 15, 2024, a new visual for My Hero Academia season 7 teasing Dabi vs. Shoto, starting from the next episode, was shared by the official X account of the series. The title's episode 6 officially marked the start of the final war and this showdown will see the brothers showcasing their rage against each other.

My Hero Academia season 7 began airing on May 4, 2024. The sequel is set to adapt the Star and Stripe arc, the U.A. Traitor arc, and the initial part of the Final War arc. As the title has already adapted the first two arcs in five episodes, the rest of the sequel will feature the final war arc.

Shoto vs. Dabi teased in the latest My Hero Academia season 7 visual

The recent visual featured the Todoroki brothers standing before each other in a fighting stance. It is important to note that the duo is standing in Kamino, a ward in Yokohama City where they were transported through Kurogiri's quirk, which was used by Monoma.

The caption of the tweet announced the release date of the next episode, as it read:

"June 22nd (Saturday) 5:30pm "My Hero Academia" Season 7, Episode 8 (No. 146) "Two Brilliant Shades" airs!"

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8 release date and time

Shoto Todoroki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 8, titled Two Brilliant Shades, is set to release on June 22, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. The upcoming installment will air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

1:30 am

Saturday June 22, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time

4:30 am

Saturday June 22. 2024

British Summer Time

9:30 am

Saturday June 22, 2024

Central European Summer Time

10:30 am

Saturday June 22, 2024

Indian Standard Time

3 pm

Saturday June 22, 2024

Philippine Standard Time

5:30 pm

Saturday June 22, 2024

Japanese Standard Time

5:30 pm

Saturday June 22, 2024

Australian Central Standard Time

7 pm

Saturday June 22, 2024

The importance of the Dabi vs. Shoto showdown

Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

As some fans might remember, there was a brief Dabi vs. Shoto showdown during the war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front in season 6. This was also the moment when fans got to witness the Dabi dance and the true identity of the villain, the first son of Endeavor Todoroki, Toya Todoroki, was revealed.

The Dabi vs. Shoto fight during the final war is one of the most highly anticipated fights, and fans will see Dabi venting out all his frustration that has been accumulating since his family abandoned him after the forest fire. Fortunately, Shoto will be assisted by other heroes like Ingenium (Iida), Kamiji (Endeavor's side-kick), and some students of U.A. High School.

What has happened so far in My Hero Academia season 7

Star and Stripe as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

After hearing about the news of All Might, the strongest hero of the US, Star and Stripe, rushed to assist her master against the sinister Tomura Shigaraki. Unaware of how he had become TomurAFO, the hero faced some consequences and eventually died as the villain stole her quirk. However, he couldn't do much because the New Order fought TomurAFO from the inside after the death of its previous wielder.

After her death, while training for the final war, Aoyama was revealed as the traitor of U.A. High who did everything because he was born quirkless. Following the exchange of some sentimental remarks, the heroes secretly planned to lure out All for One using Shinso and were successful in starting the war.

The war commenced with the heroes splitting the villains across Japan to break their collective force. Unfortunately, Deku was pushed away from the battlefield due to Toga's interference. However, the war waited for no one and began. With the final war now in full flow, fans wonder which side will emerge victorious.

