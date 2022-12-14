Naruto stage at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, What to expect, announcements and more

Naruto and Boruto's Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 3:35 pm JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022. While Naruto's anime may have ended, and Boruto's manga and anime are still ongoing, many fans of both series are excited to see what potential news author and creator Masashi Kishimoto has in store for them on this year's Super Stage.

The rumors that Naruto would be getting a Dragon Ball Z Kai-style remake have gained traction recently, and an official Road of Naruto video has been released by Viz to support these claims. It's only confirmed that there's new information about a new project coming up at the event, details will be shared at the Boruto & Naruto Super Stage Event on Saturday, December 17, from 3:35 pm to 4:15 pm JST.

Follow along as this article breaks down all of the Boruto & Naruto Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage timings and officially released information, speculating on what to expect, what will be announced, and more!

Naruto and Boruto Jump Festa 2023 Super State will most likely reveal a new project, what's next for the manga, and an anime trailer for the start of the Code arc

Start time and date, where to watch

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Jump Festa 2023 Super Stages Schedule Jump Festa 2023 Super Stages Schedule https://t.co/ylRAp2bL4x

Naruto and Boruto's Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 3:35 pm JST on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Per Jump Festa's official website and schedule, the panel is set to run for 40 minutes and end at 4:15 pm JST.

According to the official website, Jump Festa 2023 is hosting the first-ever global livestream of the stage during the two-day event on Jump's official YouTube channel, "JUMP Channel". The Livestream is available to view via Jump Festa's official website, the smartphone app, or the aforementioned website. All three platforms will allow non-attendees to watch all the live-streamed events that occur during the day.

The panel is set to begin at the times listed below alongside their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10:35 PM, Friday, December 16

Eastern Standard Time: 1:35 AM, Saturday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 6:35 AM, Saturday, December 17

Central European Time: 7:35 AM, Saturday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 12:05 PM, Saturday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 2:35 PM, Saturday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 3:35 PM Saturday, December 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 5:05 PM, Saturday, December 17

Expectations, guests, and more

Yuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki, Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha are all confirmed to appear. However, Chie Nakamura, known as Sakura Haruno/Uchiha is not attending as she has been struggling with hospitalization since October due to ulcerative colitis.

Many fans are likely scrambling to see if a remake is possible for the original Naruto and Shippuden series. These rumors are running high after Viz released a reanimated trailer titled Road of Naruto on the 20th anniversary of the anime’s original premiere on October 3, 2022. Whether or not this is possible remains to be seen, as an updated version with cleaner animation would generate major sales and hype.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks SASUKE RETSUDEN Light Novel Manga Adaptation begins from October-23 on Jump+ SASUKE RETSUDEN Light Novel Manga Adaptation begins from October-23 on Jump+ https://t.co/nrIzR4ooNf

Other likelihoods include the announcement of an anime adaptation of the recently premiered manga version of Sasuke Retsuden. Since it fits into the Boruto timeline, and the light novel got an official English translation, a lot of people are hoping this will help get Boruto back on track. Sasuke's popularity has also put the idea in people's minds since it's Sasuke-focused.

Some people are hoping for another Boruto film since Code Arc is yet to begin. Plus, it'll be nicer to see more high-quality action. Others are hoping for the announcement of a new CyberConnect 2 headed Boruto game, but they'll have to wait until the Tokyo Game Show in 2023 for anything resembling that.

Still, others are hoping for a complete reboot. A debate rages over whether or not a reboot would work, given that it would undo all of Boruto's progress and also does not make sense depending on the execution. Others believe a reboot would return the series to its roots.

Regardless of whatever the newly announced project may be, fans worldwide are hyped for whatever the panel reveals. A trailer for the Code Arc wouldn't be out of the question, as would the announcement of a new movie coming out. Guess, fans will just have to tune in on December 17 to find out.

Poll : 0 votes