Netflix streams My Happy Marriage season 2's final episodes in April 2025

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Netflix announced that it will finally stream the final two episodes of My Happy Marriage season 2 on Friday, April 25, 2025. The episodes will be released simultaneously at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST), or 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

It’s worth noting that the release of the final two episodes of My Happy Marriage season 2 had been delayed both domestically on Japanese television and internationally on Netflix. The two episodes were initially scheduled to air both domestically and internationally during the final two weeks of March 2025.

My Happy Marriage season 2’s final two episodes initially delayed due to production issues

My Happy Marriage season 2’s twelfth episode was initially announced for a delay on Thursday, March 20, 2025. At that time, the episode was delayed to March 31, which became the new date for its airing on Japanese television. The thirteenth and final episode of the season was then delayed from its original March 31 air date to April 9. While both episodes aired in Japan on these dates, they weren’t made available on Netflix, unlike previous episodes.

As confirmed by the latest news, both the twelfth and thirteenth episodes will be available on Netflix on Friday, April 25, 2025. The delays were cited to be due to production delays for both the Netflix airing and the Japanese broadcast. The former was presumably a result of issues with its multiple language dubs, while the latter was likely a result of animation issues. However, this is purely speculative as of this writing.

Shortly after the airing of the final episode in Japan, Kadokawa officially announced that a new anime production for the series was underway. A third season was confirmed via the release of a teaser promotional video and a new key visual. As of this article’s writing, no additional information regarding the upcoming third season has been revealed. Fans can expect to hear more in the coming months.

Masayuki Kojima directed the anime’s second season at Kinema Citrus studios, with Ami Sato credited solely for overseeing the series scripts. Sato co-wrote the scripts with Minori Hashiba, Fuka Ishii, and Momoka Toyoda. Shoko Yasuda returned from the first season in character design. The second season’s opening theme song of Shiawase no Yakusoku was performed by Riria, while the ending theme, Tsukikage Okuri, was performed by Kashitaro Ito.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka’s original light novel series of the same name. The series began as a web novel by Agitogi on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website before being turned into a light novel in 2019, with the light novel still ongoing today.

