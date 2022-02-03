One Piece Chapter 1039 Spoilers (Initial and Extra): Law's last effort, Kid's ultimate attack, and more

Text spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1039 have begun leaking from reputable sources such as Twitter user @Orojapan1. Both initial and extra One Piece Chapter 1039 spoilers paint the chapter as incredibly exciting with massive developments.

Furthermore, a quick scene with Momonosuke presents intrigue for his future while also establishing the successful diversion of Onigashima away from mainland Wano.

All in all, One Piece Chapter 1039 seems to be an exciting one, which will set up the remainder of Wano’s closing moments beautifully.

Follow along as this article breaks down all available spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1039.

One Piece Chapter 1039 could spell the end of Big Mom and the Four Emperors as fans know it

One Piece Chapter 1039: Initial spoilers

Initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1039 were first tweeted out by @Orojapan1 around 5:30 PM EST on February 1, 2022.

The spoilers start by describing the chapter’s cover page, a colored spread that showcases the Straw Hats traversing a dense forest in search of adventure.

As for the chapter’s story content, the spoilers claim Chapter 1039 begins with a focus on Momonosuke. Apparently, Momonosuke has made progress in moving Onigashima away from the flower capital and mainland Wano. While doing this, he hears a voice call out to him. While the spoilers don’t expand on who this is, it’s incredibly likely to be Zunesha, who recently arrived in Wano.

The chapter then cuts to Big Mom vs. Law and Kid, where it’s revealed the duo’s last attack did indeed break some of Big Mom’s bones. Unfortunately, the Soul-Soul Fruit heals these injuries. This is likely due to the fruit’s soul absorption technique.

Silver Ash @SilverA78679392 @Orojapan1 Also, if Awakened DF gives you that boost power-up, that you can defeat a yonko without learning ACoC, then why the fucc Luffy have to learn ACoC in the 1st place? Why did Luffy has to train "Ryo" with the old geezer if he could just train himself to awaken his DF? @Orojapan1 Also, if Awakened DF gives you that boost power-up, that you can defeat a yonko without learning ACoC, then why the fucc Luffy have to learn ACoC in the 1st place? Why did Luffy has to train "Ryo" with the old geezer if he could just train himself to awaken his DF?

The chapter then sees Law making one last-ditch attack on Big Mom with all his remaining energy. Apparently, the attack (which is seemingly based in Law’s Awakening techniques) is so powerful it affects even the Wano mainland. It would seem this is Law’s last contribution to the Big Mom fight, as the spoilers emphasize that “despite Law’s attack,” Big Mom is still standing and turns her attention to Kid.

Big Mom apparently then asks Kid if he really thinks he can beat her, arrogantly reminding him that she is Big Mom. Kid then reveals his “trump card,” which is an electromagnetic cannon, likely the ultimate attack his Awakening provides him.

ZOrOtaku @zoro_goated @Orojapan1 Luffy said when he’s done with kaido big mom is next…if she falls now where does that leave that statement??? Hmm I wonder if plot armour will save the dAy @Orojapan1 Luffy said when he’s done with kaido big mom is next…if she falls now where does that leave that statement??? Hmm I wonder if plot armour will save the dAy

The initial spoilers then end with Law telling Big Mom that her era ends here, yet nothing is said of whether Kid’s attack is launched or effective if launched. The series is confirmed to not be on a break next week.

While not present in @Orojapan1’s spoiler writeup, it’s worth noting that the original leaker, Redon, posted a message for fans along with the spoilers. In the message, Redon says he only has one thing to say to fans, which is to wait to see the images.

AIM @iaden7 @Orojapan1 Kidd and law after defeating big mom @Orojapan1 Kidd and law after defeating big mom https://t.co/wID3qv4jnr

While the possible meanings of this statement are nearly endless, many believe Redon is simply hyping up the chapter based on its visuals and quality.

One Piece Chapter 1039: Bonus spoilers

Earlier today, February 2, more spoilers were leaked for One Piece Chapter 1039. This second set of spoilers seems to focus on the sequence of Law’s attack rather than the chapter at large.

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1 #ONEPIECE1039

MORE SPOILER CHAPTER 1039 MORE SPOILER CHAPTER 1039 #ONEPIECE1039MORE SPOILER CHAPTER 1039 https://t.co/cv8ZKm7Gl5

The bonus spoilers begin by confirming that Law uses all his energy in his attack while emphasizing that the technique is very powerful. This is followed up by the claim that Law’s attack is apparently so large-scale that it blankets the whole of Wano.

Getting into the nitty-gritty of the attack, Law’s sword apparently pierces Big Mom completely through. The spoilers then say that Law’s sword goes on to “pierce Onigashima and through the ground.” However, it’s unclear whether the word “ground” refers to the Wano mainland or the island of Onigashima.

Nevertheless, the spoilers continue, saying Law’s sword pierces further and further with no end in sight. Apparently, Big Mom attacks Law at this moment with a move called the “Puncture Wille.” It seems as though the spoilers may be wording this poorly since the phrase “Wille” has been part of Law’s recent named attacks during this fight.

However, if accurately worded, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Big Mom attacking Law with a named attack that makes fun of his offensives.

Neinmadic @NoMadLad_ @Orojapan1 From the spoilers it looks like Law has done most damage and Kid has just done some leftover work and if it is true then Kid has been done dirty by Oda. As he was someone who was setup to be a bigger character but all went down the drain as now BM is out, dunno wht will happen... @Orojapan1 From the spoilers it looks like Law has done most damage and Kid has just done some leftover work and if it is true then Kid has been done dirty by Oda. As he was someone who was setup to be a bigger character but all went down the drain as now BM is out, dunno wht will happen...

The bonus spoilers then end by saying that Law’s attack opens up a massive hole in the ground, which deals Big Mom a lot of damage. While the specifics of Law’s attack sequence won’t be completely clear until scanlations release, Law obviously does a number on Big Mom with his attack.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1039 seems poised to be very interesting and exciting. While wrapping up Big Mom vs. Law and Kid, series author Eiichiro Oda sets up the immediate future of the Wano arc with Momonosuke’s mysterious caller.

Furthermore, the apparent conclusion of Big Mom vs. Law and Kid likely means that fans will see the return of and a focus on Luffy vs. Kaido in the near future. Despite the loose ends still remaining, One Piece Chapter 1039 seems to be initiating the beginning of the end of the Wano arc.

Follow along for more One Piece manga, anime, film, and live-action news in the days leading up to Chapter 1039’s official release and beyond.

