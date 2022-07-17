One Piece Chapter 1054 spoiler confirms the death of a character, major plot twists to develop

With the release of One Piece Chapter 1054 just around the corner, fans all around the world are losing their minds over the hints and spoilers being posted by reputable sources all over Twitter.

Up until yesterday, nothing too relevant about the upcoming chapter's plot was revealed, but this all changed when a major plot-twist was confirmed by one of the most trusted leakers.

After the month-long hiatus the manga took to allow Oda to rest, the author warned fans that the endgame for the series would be intense. If what trusted leaker YonkouProductions said is true, Oda was not lying when he warned fans about this.

Continue reading to learn what he said about One Piece Chapter 1054 and what it may mean for this last portion of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece’s manga.

An important character could lose their life in One Piece Chapter 1054

Fans on Twitter are trying to get any kind of new information about One Piece Chapter 1054. This is not an easy task, given that the leakers are still only posting hints about this seemingly amazing chapter.

Nonetheless, one fan was fortunate to receive a major spoiler from the reliable leaker YonkouProductions confirming the death of a character in One Piece Chapter 1054. The leaker quickly erased his response to the fan’s question, but by that point the internet was already circulating it.

Who could die in One Piece Chapter 1054?

🌟borsalino🌟 @cira_ibrahim

And lets hope its kinemon @OP_NEWS2022 I hope he dont gimme a strawberry tasted block for that 🤜🤛And lets hope its kinemon @OP_NEWS2022 I hope he dont gimme a strawberry tasted block for that 🤜🤛 And lets hope its kinemon 😂

This revelation caused panic for many fans, making them start creating theories about which character could be next to die. Many theories have been circulating around on Twitter, with one of the most populars being Kin’emon.

Another popular theory points towards King Cobra being the one to die, an idea that was already popping in numerous fans’ minds a few months ago. The King is already suffering from poor health, so his death would not be as impactful as many others.

Shadow Leader @ShadowLeader6 @OP_NEWS2022 @cira_ibrahim It’s gonna be Vivi or Sabo. If it’s sabo it’ll lead to a Luffy vs marines fight, but if it’s Vivi then I got no idea what will happen @OP_NEWS2022 @cira_ibrahim It’s gonna be Vivi or Sabo. If it’s sabo it’ll lead to a Luffy vs marines fight, but if it’s Vivi then I got no idea what will happen

Sadly for fans of the amazing Sabo, he is also a prime candidate for dying next chapter. He was already the focus of some horrible news after he infiltrated Mary Geoise to save Kuma. Yet, it is important to remark that his death could be nothing more than propaganda from the World Government.

A silent guardian, a Dark Knight

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 This was Redon Message after the release of Road to Laugh Tale Vol. 4. His message is related to Chapter 1054. This was Redon Message after the release of Road to Laugh Tale Vol. 4. His message is related to Chapter 1054. https://t.co/9G8Cl2Xm5C

After fans were left wondering who would be the next victim of the Grimm Reaper inside One Piece, an important piece of information came out that changed the whole narrative. Another trusted source, Redon, made a comment about an important character being a Dark Knight.

For most readers, this means that the character that will die in the next chapter had to be one of two major characters in the franchise. The first candidate, and least likely, is Shanks, one of the Emperor’s of the Sea and Luffy’s inspiration.

The Strawhat captain is still waiting to meet with his mentor once more after becoming a great pirate. If he dies, Luffy would be devastated, which could lead him to start a fight against the individual who killed his friend. However, this would prevent Luffy and Shanks from seeing each other again.

Still, another option and one that seems most likely is Monkey D. Dragon, Luffy’s father and the leader of the Revolutionary Army. Out of all the characters in One Piece, he is the only one who could fit the description.

He has been taking care of and observing his son from the shadows for years. Not only that, he is also the most notorious person for the World Government to take care of, given that he started a war against them.

For now, we will have to wait until the official release of the chapter to find out who the member of the cast is who will reach the end of their life. Nevertheless, we can be sure that One Piece Chapter 1054 is going to be amazing and fans will be more than happy after reading it.

