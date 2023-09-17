One Piece episode 1076 fails to rectify the biggest mistake with Kaido's backstory

One Piece episode 1076, titled The World That Luffy Wants!, delved into Kaido's backstory while also showcasing the conclusion of his ongoing battle against the Captain of the Straw Hats, Monkey D. Luffy. Meanwhile, Momonosuke also managed to shine in this episode and landed Onigashima to safety.

However, despite being well received by fans, One Piece episode 1076 has failed to rectify a glaring mistake with Kaido's backstory. The episode has not provided any additional backstory to Kaido to humanize his character and ideals, making him feel like a one-dimensional villain who thrives on violence and war.

One Piece episode 1076 keeps Kaido's backstory brief, missing the opportunity to add depth to his character

Expand Tweet

One Piece episode 1076 gave fans a quick overview of Kaido's past, revealing his incredible strength and early inclination for violence. At 10 years old, he started fighting for the Vodka Kingdom in the multiple wars that the kingdom waged to pay their Heavenly Tribute.

However, Kaido couldn't understand why they had to bow to the Celestial Dragons. As he grew older, he was drafted into the Navy but refused to join. The ruler of the Vodka Kingdom then agreed to hand Kaido over to the Navy in exchange for being granted the right to participate in the Reverie.

Kaido's bounty poster as seen in One Piece episode 1076 (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being a teenager at the time, Kaido managed to escape the Navy's grasp, defeating their soldiers and wrecking their ships. Following that, whenever he was hungry, he willingly allowed himself to be captured by the Navy again. When Kaido was 15, he encountered Whitebeard on the pirate island of Fullalead.

The latter made him an offer to join the Rocks Pirates, which Kaido accepted. He then went to God Valley with the rest of the crew, where they had a major fight with Garp, which led to the Rocks Pirates' defeat. Ten years after the God Valley incident, Kaido declared war against all the peace-loving nobles.

The flashback of Kaido's past ended with him declaring to King that Joy Boy is the one who'll defeat him. This is all the information that One Piece episode 1076 gave fans regarding Kaido's past, which aligns with what the manga revealed in chapter 1049.

Why One Piece episode 1076 should have built upon Kaido's backstory

Expand Tweet

One Piece episode 1076 did a good job adapting Kaido's backstory the way Oda had written it in the manga. However, it would have been better for the episode to include additional details or developments related to Kaido's past.

Without much depth to his character like Doflamingo or Katakuri, Kaido appears to be your average run-of-the-mill one-dimensional villain who wants to wage war and assert his dominance over the weak. He could've been made into a much more interesting villain if One Piece episode 1076 added a few extra details about his struggles and put emphasis on how he wanted to wage war against the nobles and the World Government.

Expand Tweet

One Piece episode 1076 could have delved deeper into why Kaido always craves war and violence, as it would have somewhat humanized his character and helped fans see things from his perspective.

A good villain is fun to hate, just like Doflamingo, while also being relatable when its necessary. In Kaido's case, the only thing interesting about him was his monstrous strength, which made him an interesting villain to watch fight. However, this seems like a lost opportunity to mold him into a more intriguing and complex character.

God Valley Incident and its effect on Kaido's backstory

Rocks Pirates as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

A popular theory in the One Piece fandom suggests that Oda has deliberately kept Kaido's backstory brief to prevent more information about the infamous God Valley Incident from being revealed. Interestingly, this theory holds a lot of sway in the fandom, as very little is known about what happened in God Valley between the Rocks Pirates, Gold D. Roger, and Garp on that fateful day.

Charlotte Linlin, aka Big Mom, returned to Hachinosu in the aftermath of their defeat in the God Valley and voiced her frustation at not being able to find Kaido. This can be a subtle hint that someone within the Rocks Pirates betrayed them, which led to them their downfall at the hands of Roger and Garp.

The God Valley Incident needs to be taken into account while talking about Kaido's backstory. This is because it is one of the biggest conflicts in the story which Oda is slowly unraveling as the One Piece manga enters its final saga.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.