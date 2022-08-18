One Punch Man creator announces a month-long hiatus following Season 3 confirmation

One Punch Man mangaka, Yusuke Murata, has been consistently putting out top-tier content for the past few months. However, the mangaka made an announcement on Twitter that the manga series would be going on a month-long hiatus. The tweet also stated that he would be updating the fanbase about the release date for the next chapter once the publication schedule is decided.

The One Punch Man mangaka tweeted this on August 18, 2022. The hiatus announcement was publicized shortly after Murata sensei retweeted the season 3 announcement. The latest confirmations made by Murata sensei have been mentioned below.

One Punch Man manga will be on a break for one month

As mentioned earlier, the manga series will be on a break for about a month. Based on the recent tweet, Murata sensei will provide a release date once the series returns from the hiatus. Unlike most shonen manga series, the show doesn’t follow a release schedule as it is is an adaptation of the webcomic. Hence, fans can expect the release date for chapter 171 to be revealed post hiatus since Murata sensei and ONE sensei will be discussing the details for the chapter release.

One Punch Man season 3 has been officially confirmed

On August 18, the official website of the series confirmed that the third season is currently in the production stage. Along with the announcement, a key visual was also released which featured Saitama and Garou standing with their backs facing each other. Based on what has been covered in the manga and the elements present in the key visual, it is quite obvious that Garou will be the main focus. Fans can expect the series to provide further announcements concerning the release dates and staff as this year progresses.

A quick recap of chapter 169

Now that the manga is on a break, let’s take a look at the events that took place in chapter 169. The chapter began with Garou struggling on the ground as he lost all the powers that he borrowed from God. The heroes swarmed around the Hero Hunter and beat him up. Meanwhile, Saitama brought back Genos’ core from the other timeline and gave it to the cyborg. Genos managed to establish a connection with his other core using a subconnector and was able to access all the information from the other timeline.

He tried explaining how Saitama managed to travel back in time but the Caped Baldy not only failed to understand, but he also forgot about the time travel. The scene transitioned to Tareo, who regained his consciousness and rushed towards Garou. Zombieman questioned the Hero Hunter if he borrowed God’s powers to which Garou responded with maniacal laughter and denied it.

Just when Amai Mask was about to kill Garou, Tareo grabbed the hero’s feet and asked him to spare the Hero Hunter. When things got out of hand, King intervened with his King Engine Maximum Output and everyone calmed down. Garou’s former master said that he needed to make up for all that he did by helping people in need. Saitama thanked Garou for saving Genos and the latter proceeded to flee from the battlefield.

