One Punch Man creator shares the first update on Chapter 168

One Punch Man is progressing at a steady rate, and the past few chapters had a ton of action that fans enjoyed. The pacing has been excellent, and the fight between Saitama and Garou is something that fans have been looking forward to for a long time. Now that Garou is in his strongest state, the fight between the Caped Baldy and The Hero Hunter is ongoing. The fanbase is anxiously waiting for the results of this fight, and the upcoming chapter might just reveal the winner.

Murata sensei mentioned in his tweet that his quota today involves completing “seven manuscripts.” The translation can be a little inaccurate, but it most likely means that he will be completing seven panels today.

Ardent fans of One Punch Man have been active on Twitter, and Yusuke Murata regularly updates the fanbase with respect to a chapter’s progress. His Twitter handle is @NEBU_KURO, and he appears to have given his first update regarding the chapter he is currently working on.

Murata sensei updates his fanbase regarding the progress of One Punch Man Chapter 168

Given the art style of One Punch Man, it is very difficult for anyone to produce work of this quality in one week. While most shonen series release their chapters every week, this isn’t the case with this series. Murata sensei is allowed to release the chapters according to the schedule he wishes to maintain.

If the tweet is to be believed, Murata sensei’s pace for this chapter is phenomenal. In the previous chapter, there were about four or five panels per page on average. Most pages had three panels, while some of the pages had a single panel with a ton of details. It is difficult to predict when the mangaka will finish the current chapter, but fans can certainly expect the upcoming chapter within the next two weeks.

The entire fanbase wished Murata sensei a good morning and thanked him for the hard work. Fans are quite understanding of the fact that the chapters aren’t released weekly, and they often ask the mangaka to rest whenever possible.

The One Punch Man fanbase knows the health risks of being a mangaka. After the unfortunate passing of Kentaro Miura, the mangaka of Berserk, fans would like Murata sensei to take his time with the chapters and hope that he doesn't face similar health issues.

A recap of One Punch Man Chapter 167

Saitama and Garou went all out in their fight and forced Blast to intervene. He took the help of his comrades and transported them to Io, Jupiter’s moon. Garou was able to implement numerous fighting styles along with his nuclear fission. However, none of this managed to damage the Caped Baldy. Garou proceeded to create portals that Saitama was able to grab.

This shocked Garou, and there was nothing he could do to damage Saitama. The Caped Baldy even managed to use Serious Table Flip, which shattered the entire surface of the moon. The chapter ended with the two of them continuing their fight.

