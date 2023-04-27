Oshi No Ko episode 3 confirms Kaguya Sama's existence within the anime

The latest episode of Oshi No Ko was released on April 26, 2023, and the episode has sparked excitement among fans as it seems to confirm a shared universe with the popular series Kaguya-sama. This idea has been hinted at in the past, with both shows being created by the same author, Aka Akasaka. However, the recent episode has provided more concrete evidence to support this theory.

This shared universe, or Akasaka-verse, is a concept that has been the subject of much speculation among fans. The most recent episode of Oshi No Ko has provided more fuel for this fire, with a clear reference to a particular manga that also appeared in Kaguya-sama.

This connection has led fans to believe that the two series not only share a universe but also offer various Easter eggs and hints for each other's stories.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Oshi No Ko series.

The appearance of manga Sweet Today establishes a significant connection between Oshi No Ko and Kaguya-sama

parisa🦋 @kagukana fun fact: the manga which was mentioned in episode 3 of oshi no ko is the same shoujo manga “sweet today” that appeared in kaguya sama. both oshi no ko and kaguya same are from the same universe fun fact: the manga which was mentioned in episode 3 of oshi no ko is the same shoujo manga “sweet today” that appeared in kaguya sama. both oshi no ko and kaguya same are from the same universe https://t.co/GNzEF6Xz6K

One of the most significant connections between Oshi No Ko and Kaguya-sama is the appearance of the shoujo manga Sweet Today in both series. This manga first appeared in Kaguya-sama season 2 episode 7, and has now made its way into the Oshi No Ko anime as well.

In Oshi No Ko episode 3, Melt Narushima, a young male model and rising actor, is introduced. Melt stars alongside Kana and Aqua in the live-action adaptation of Sweet Today, which has been shortened from its original title, "I'll Go With Sweet Today."

This is the same manga that appears in Kaguya Sama, further solidifying the shared universe theory. Fans have noticed this reference and taken it as confirmation that the two series exist in the same universe.

Melt's character has been shown to prioritize his looks over his acting abilities, leading to a decline in ratings for the live-action adaptation of Sweet Today. However, the character eventually learns to improve his acting and appreciate his co-stars' abilities.

This could potentially set the stage for future crossovers or references between the series and Kaguya Sama as the shared universe becomes more apparent. Fans have coined the term Akasaka-verse to refer to this shared universe as a result of these connections and the fact that Aka Akasaka created both series.

Oshi no Ko Info & News - Unofficial @Oshinoko_info Oshi no Ko episode 3 was the long awaited Kana episode! Love her or hate her, Kana's cuteness can not be denied!



(Art by @/kaaaaaappe) Oshi no Ko episode 3 was the long awaited Kana episode! Love her or hate her, Kana's cuteness can not be denied! (Art by @/kaaaaaappe) https://t.co/iMqBJKFobA

Additionally, fans have enjoyed the subtle connections between the series, such as Aqua from Oshi No Ko reading shoujo manga and Ruby borrowing things from Aqua's room, mirroring the sibling dynamic seen in Kaguya-sama. These small details serve to solidify the connection between the two series and the idea of a shared universe.

Final thoughts

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu #推しの子



Oshi no Ko Episode 3



World which diminishes talents for the sake of profit and harms those with admiration and passion. Communication, contacts are vital parts without which neither could survive. Can your talents be truly recognized in such an unjust place? Oshi no Ko Episode 3World which diminishes talents for the sake of profit and harms those with admiration and passion. Communication, contacts are vital parts without which neither could survive. Can your talents be truly recognized in such an unjust place? #推しの子 Oshi no Ko Episode 3World which diminishes talents for the sake of profit and harms those with admiration and passion. Communication, contacts are vital parts without which neither could survive. Can your talents be truly recognized in such an unjust place? https://t.co/7kXrGbBlEs

In conclusion, the recent Oshi No Ko episode has provided fans with more evidence supporting the existence of a shared universe between the series and Kaguya-sama.

The appearance of the Sweet Today manga in both series has solidified this connection for many fans. This shared universe, or Akasaka-verse, allows for exciting possibilities and Easter eggs for viewers to discover.

These connections and references not only serve as fun nods to fans of both series but also provide an added layer of depth to each story.

The idea that these characters inhabit the same world allows for intriguing possibilities and encourages viewers to explore both series more thoroughly. With the continued success of the series and Kaguya-sama, fans can look forward to more potential connections and surprises from the talented Aka Akasaka.

