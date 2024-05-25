Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime confirms Summer 2024 release date and more with the first trailer

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime is set to premiere on July 6, 2024, as announced by the series' official staff on Saturday, May 25, 2024, via the first promotional video. Along with this announcement, the staff revealed the details regarding the show's theme songs and their artists.

Produced by P.A. Works, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime serves as an anime adaptation of the eponymous side-scrolling ARPG game, developed by Edelweiss and published by Marvelous. Notably, the game was launched for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, in November 2020 in North America.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime debuts on July 6, 2024

On Saturday, May 25, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime shared the first trailer to announce that the anime will premiere on July 6, 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024 season. Along with this update, the staff revealed the broadcast details.

It has been decided that the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime will air its episodes every Saturday at 11 PM JST, starting July 6, 2024, on TV Tokyo. Notably, a pre-screening event will be held at the TOHO Cinemas Hibiya in Tokyo from 4 PM JST on June 29, 2024, ahead of the show's broadcast on TV.

The event will be graced by the voice actors of Sakuna Hime (Naomi Ozora), Kokorowa Hime (Rika Kinugawa), the director, Masayuki Yoshihira, and the Line producer, Shoji Soma.

Sakuna Hime and her friends, as seen in the trailer (Image via P.A.Works)

The first promotional video for the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime showcases the extreme difficulties that await the banished Goddess, Sakuna, and her friends. Not only does the trailer give fans a glimpse into the anime's unique world, but also previews the characters' voices.

It was earlier revealed that the anime would see the voice actors from the game reprising their roles. Naomi Ozora stars as Sakuna, while Takashi Narumi reprises the role of Tama-Jii. Ryota Yano voices Tauemon, while Soma Maeda lends her voice to Kinta.

Rika Kinugawa stars as Kokorowa Hime, while Hikari Kubota voices Mirute. Aoi Koga has also joined the voice cast as Yui, with Rika Momokawa as Kaimaru, and Riki Kagami as Ashigumo. Other voice actors include Yuji Kameyama as Ishimaru and Miwa Kohinata as Kamuhitsuki.

Masayuki Yoshihara directs the anime at P.A. Works studios, with Jukki Hanada supervising the series' scripts. Shoji Soma is credited as the Line producer. The official website has also revealed details regarding the anime's theme songs.

The pop duo, Ikimono-gakari, performs the opening theme song, Seisei, while the Little Glee Monster sings the ending theme, Origami. Interestingly, the short PV previews both theme songs.

About the anime

Sakuna Hime, as seen in the anime (Image via P.A.Works)

Based on the eponymous ARPG game, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime follows the story of a lonely harvest goddess, Sakuna, who is banished to a dangerous island with a few outcast human beings. The Harvest Goddess strives to embark on a mission to tame the island by defeating dangerous demons.

In this quest, she demonstrates her farm tools as weapons. This fantasy anime will showcase Sakuna's adventure in this dangerous island, and explore her bonds with her close ones.

