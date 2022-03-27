SPYxFAMILY Anime Japan 2022: Cast discussion, new posters revealed, and more

The SPYxFAMILY Anime Japan stage recently took place on the conventions Green Stage. With it came an exciting meeting of the cast members. While trailers and key visuals have long since been released, the stage debuted three new posters to celebrate the upcoming anime release.

The three posters are centered around the protagonistic family of Loid Forger, Yor Forger nee Briar, and their adoptive daughter Anya Forger. The former two’s names are legitimate, while Loid Forger’s is a cover name, with his agent name being Twilight and his actual name yet unknown.

Follow along as this article breaks down the SPYxFAMILY stage content, new posters, etc.

Hit manga SPYxFAMILY set to debut anime adaptation April 9 in Japan

SPYxFAMILY Anime Japan 2022 stage

As aforementioned, the SPYxFAMILY Anime Japan 2022 stage primarily focused on somewhat of a meet and greet with the cast members. While three new posters featuring the series' protagonists were revealed, trailers, key visuals, and release dates were all known well before the convention.

Nonetheless, the stage served as a meet and greet very well. Present was Takuya Eguchi, playing the role of Loid Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki, playing Anya Forger, and Saori Hayami, playing the role of Yor Forger nee Briar. After the cast was introduced and given some time to thank the crowd, the series' initial trailer was played.

The cast then began playing some question-and-answer games while also discussing who their favorite characters were. They also discuss their favorite scenes in the trailer and within the yet-seen first season itself.

This was followed by broadcast and distribution information, as well as info regarding the opening and closing themes. Regarding the former point, the adaptation will be receiving the Simulcast treatment.

Each episode will be available to stream for international viewers roughly 30 minutes after it begins airing in Japan. Regarding the latter, the opening theme is “Mix Nuts” by Official Hige Dandism, and the ending theme is “Comedy” by Gen Hoshino.

SPYxFAMILY synopsis

For those who've yet to read it, SPYxFAMILY is one of the Shonen Jump+ app's most popular manga. It's been serialized biweekly since its March 25, 2019, debut. The series is written and drawn by Tatsuya Endo, who has struck gold with the lighthearted tale.

The series follows a Westalis spy codenamed Twilight, a master of disguise and the best spy in Westalis. His new assignment, Operation Strix, is to infiltrate the inner circle of an Ostanian academic, social class to prevent national leader Donovan Desmond from disrupting the Ostanian and Westalis truce.

To do this, Operation Strix necessitates Twilight adopting a daughter and creating a family to infiltrate those mentioned above academic, social class. This results in him taking the name of Loid Forger, adopting Anya Forger, and falsely marrying Yor Briar in the process.

However, Yor is unaware of Loid’s true identity as a spy, as is he of her true identity as a contract killer. Both, meanwhile, are unaware of Anya’s telepathic powers and identity, resulting in her being aware of all of the two’s secrets while they remain unknowledgeable.

The series is incredibly lighthearted and engaging to read. The dynamics between the Forger family are excellent, and Anya’s telepathic powers allow the story to take an exciting approach to third-person narration.

At its worst, it’s a story about a spy who wants to make a world where children don’t cry. At its best, the series is an incredibly warm and emotional story about a fake family living together yet genuinely caring about one another and coming to grips with that fact.

In summation

The SPYxFAMILY stage at Anime Japan 2022 was a great chance for manga fans to meet and get to know the adaptation’s voice actors. While failing to debut significant, new information, the panel does a fantastic job of reaffirming and redisplaying what was already known.

As discussed above, the SPYxFAMILY manga is one of Shonen Jump’s biggest currently releasing hits. Hopefully, the anime will provide the same quality fans have come to expect from Endo’s manga.

