Tenkaichi anime confirmed with visual

On Friday, April 11, 2025, Kodansha announced that its Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun manga is set to receive a television anime adaptation. The staff announced this with a celebratory visual featuring Musashi Miyamoto and Tadakatsu Honda.

Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun, written by Yosuke Nakamura and illustrated by Kyotaro Azuma, is a Japanese manga first serialized in Kodansha's Young Magazine the 3rd manga magazine from January to April 2021. After the magazine was discontinued, the manga transferred to Monthly Young Magazine and has since been collected into ten compiled volumes.

Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun manga set to receive TV anime

On Friday, April 11, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun manga announced that it is set to receive a television anime adaptation.

This announcement was made with a celebratory visual featuring Musashi Miyamoto and Tadakatsu Honda clashing their weapons while battling each other.

Honda Tadakatsu as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

With that, the staff asked fans to look forward to the lively characters and dynamic battles in the anime as seen in the manga. In addition, the staff also conveyed to fans that detailed information, such as broadcast dates, and such would be announced later.

What is Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun about?

Tenkaichi: The Greatest Warrior Under the Rising Sun is a historical action manga set in the year 1600. Ten years have passed since Oda Nobunaga unified the whole of Japan under his rule. So, when Nobunaga realized that he was sick and nearing the end of his life, he wanted to pick a new ruler for the country.

Oda Nobunaga as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

However, instead of handing over the reign of power to his sons or loyal retainers, Nobunaga decided to hand it over to the person who would bring him the strongest warrior.

Oda Nobunaga's generals always dreamed of becoming the country's king. So, when the current king presented them with an opportunity, they put up their strongest warriors ahead to partake in a deadly tournament that would decide the next ruler of Japan.

