Teogonia anime's English dub reveals April 2025 release date and more

Friday, April 25, 2025 saw Crunchyroll officially announce the release date of the Teogonia anime’s English dubbed version on their platform as Friday, April 25, 2025. The first episode of the highly anticipated spring 2025 anime's English dubbed version is currently avaialble to stream on Crunchyroll as of this article's writing.

In addition to the release date for the Teogonia anime’s English dub, Crunchyroll also confirmed the dub’s starring cast and its necessary English dub-specific staff. It’s unclear if this is the dub’s full cast list as of this article’s writing. Like most others produced by Crunchyroll, the upcoming English dub is set to be two weeks behind the original Japanese version due to the relative delay in its start.

The English dub staff for the Teogonia anime is being directed by Manuel Aragon, with Zach Bolton producing. Jessica Sluys is writing the English script for the dub, with Neal Malley serving as the mixer and Jeremy Woods as the engineer. The English dub cast includes Rebecca Chiara Marano as Kai, Rebecca Danae as Jose, Tom Aglio as Manso, Ricco Fajardo as Olha, Christopher Guerrero (Chris Guerrero) as Vezon, and Greg Dulcie as Basco.

Several of the dub’s cast members have held notable prior roles. This includes Aglio who plays Failure Frame protagonist Touka Mimori, Fajardo who plays Blue Lock protagonist Yoichi Isagi and My Hero Academia’s Mirio Togata, Guerrero who plays Overlord protagonist Momonga/Ains Ooal Gown, and Dulce who plays One Piece’s smoker. The dub’s other voice actors have prior industry credits, but are significantly less noteworthy than those previously mentioned.

Kunihiro Mori is directing the Teogonia anime at Asahi Production. Tomoyasu Okubo is in charge of the series scripts, while the original light novels’ illustrator Koichiro Kawano is designing the characters Kenji Fujisawa is composing the anime’s music, with WOWMAX producing. The anime’s ending theme song is “Tsuki to Boku to Atarashii Jibun,” or “The Moon, Me, and My New Self,” and is performed by STU48. Additional staff includes:

Art Director: Kiyotaka Yachi

Art Design: Emi Toya

Color Design: Eri Oga

Director of Photography: Ryō Kujirai

Editor: Ami Ishii

Sound Director: Yuji Tange

Sound Production: Tohokushinsha

Music Producer: Takahiro Yamanaka

Music Production: Team-MAX

The television anime series adapts author Tsukasa Tanimai and aforementioned illustrator Kawano’s original light novel series of the same name. The story originally began as a web novel by Tanimai on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, which began in August 2017 and is still ongoing. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha began publishing the light novels in March 2018, which are also still ongoing. The anime originally premiered on Japanese television on Friday, April 11, 2025.

