The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime announces release window and more cast with PV

The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime is set to premiere in April 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Along with this information, the anime's main trailer, a key visual, and details regarding more cast members have been released.

The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime is based on Shin Kozuki (author) and Chocoan's (illustrator) eponymous fantasy light novel series. The light novel was launched on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in January 2018, before it was acquired by TO Books. Six volumes have been published as of this writing.

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime disclosed that the anime will be released in April 2024, i.e., the Spring 2024 season. Along with this information, the broadcast details have also been revealed.

The anime will air its episodes weekly starting April 2024, on TV Tokyo, and BS TV Tokyo, and will stream on Anime Hodai and U-NEXT platforms in Japan. While an exact release date wasn't given, fans can expect it to be revealed sooner rather than later.

It is also presumed, but not confirmed that Crunchyroll will acquire the anime's streaming rights for international audiences. Moreover, the official team behind The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime has streamed the show's main trailer.

Allen, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio DEEN x Marvy Jack)

The short video clip features the "banished hero" Allen, and other important characters from the anime, such as Anriette, Riese, Noel, and others. It also previews the said characters' voices and the anime's opening theme, Evolve by Aoi.

Besides the trailer, The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime has also unveiled a key visual. Other than Allen, the illustration depicts Riese, better known as Allen's former fiance, Anriette, and Noel. Notably, the protagonist is seen wielding a blade in the visual.

The Key Visual for The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime (Image via Studio DEEN x Marvy Jack)

At the same time, cast information for the anime has been released. The new cast includes Minami Kurisaka, who will be playing Riese's role, while Akari Kito will voice Anriette. Sora Amamiya, better known as Akame from Akame Ga Kil!, will lend her voice to Noel. They will join Shota Aoi, who stars in the series as Allen.

Earlier, The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime announced the show's staff. Kazuomi Koga is at the helm of affairs at the joint production of Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack. Rintaro Ikeda is supervising the scripts, while Yoshiki Okusa is writing them.

Anriette, as seen in The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime (Image via Studio DEEN x Marvy Jack)

Saori Hosoda has been listed as the character designer, while Kei Haneoka is composing the anime's music. As mentioned earlier, Shota Aoi, who plays Allen's role in the anime, has also performed the opening theme, Evolve.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime follows Shin Kozuki's light novel series and takes the audience on a memorable fantasy adventure. The plot centers on Allen, a boy who was considered a failure for not receiving God's bounty.

A character from the anime, as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio DEEN x Marvy Jack)

As a result, his Duke family strips him of his status and banishes him from the family. Following this, Allen embarks on a solitary journey to pursue a peaceful and laid-back life. However, the story then reveals that he was a hero in his previous life.

Interestingly, Allen still has the memories and the powers from his previous life. One day, he meets his former fiance, who comes to assassinate him. However, their chance encounter turns into something else, and Allen can't help but use his powers to help those in need.

