The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 3 is scheduled to debut on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1 am JST. This popular anime series is accessible to fans worldwide through the streaming platform Crunchyroll. The show is produced by Liden Films, with Rion Kujo as its director.

In episode 2, Kyle's true intentions were revealed when he attempted to kill Touka. While on their quest, Touka got separated from the group, and Kyle made another attempt on his life, only to be stopped by Yuna. The episode concluded with Touka setting a trap that caused Kyle to plummet into the sea.

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 3 will most likely see Touka journey to the Royal Capital to earn money

As stated above, The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 3 will be released on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 1 am JST. The episode will be streamed globally on platforms such as Crunchyroll. It will also be broadcast locally on Japanese television networks like BS 11 and Tokyo MX.

New episodes of The Legendary Hero Is Dead! will be streamed on Crunchyroll as soon as they air in Japan, making it the best platform for fans to watch the series. With their quick broadcast of new episodes to a global audience, Crunchyroll is the ideal place for fans to follow the show.

Below are the episode 3 release details with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, April 19, at 9 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, April 19, at 11 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, April 19, at 12 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, April 19, at 6 pm

Eastern European Time: Wednesday, April 19, at 7 pm

India Standard Time: Wednesday, April 19, at 9.30 pm

Japan Standard Time: Thursday, April 20, at 1 am

Eastern Indonesian Time: Thursday, April 20, at 1 am

What to expect from episode 3?

Touka and Princess Marguerite (Image via Liden Films)

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 2 ended with Touka declaring that they will have to travel to the Royal Capital to earn big money. Thus, in episode 3, it is likely that he and his group will travel to the Royal Capital and try to make money by shaking down the king for all he's worth.

In episode 2, shady individuals were planning to target Princess Marguerite. Thus, these will most likely execute their plan in the upcoming episode. This might lead to Touka being involved in the conflict as well, being the Legendary Hero and also being in need of money.

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 2 recap

John E Burnett @jonebur02 I'm watching "The Legendary Hero is Dead" Episode 2 right now. I'm watching "The Legendary Hero is Dead" Episode 2 right now. https://t.co/e7XMFWtfBB

The Legendary Hero Is Dead! episode 2 began with Kyle claiming that his threat to kill Touka was just a joke. Touka was scared by his behavior and decided to steal his body from Anri's necklace. However, while attempting to steal it, Touka witnessed Kyle coming into the room and trying to stab the necklace. Due to Anri's protection spell, he was unsuccessful in his attempt.

The next morning, their entire party began their quest to slay demons, with Touka trying to avoid Kyle this whole time. They were attacked by a group of demons on their quest and were protected by Kyle and Anri. However, during this commotion, the group was separated, with Touka finally cornered by Kyle. He revealed to Touka how he was jealous that Sion became the Legendary Hero.

He also admitted to trying to assassinate Sion multiple times to make himself the perfect being. However, Kyle's plan to kill Touka was impeded by a strong kick to the face from Yuna. Following that, Anri arrived at the scene, having overheard everything.

ANIME PSYCHO @animenews_a



Damn it , in that case time to beat it by running away from fight !!



#勇者が死んだ Just watched: Yuusha ga shinda! /The legendary hero is dead!Damn it , in that case time to beat it by running away from fight !! Just watched: Yuusha ga shinda! /The legendary hero is dead! Damn it , in that case time to beat it by running away from fight !! 😂😂#勇者が死んだ https://t.co/LgWze6BSPV

Kyle tried to make a play by telling Touka that necromancers are part demons and have crystals for a heart. He urged Touka to kill Anri, telling him he'll be able to soul-swap himself once she is dead.

Touka chose to place her faith in Anri and fled alongside her and Yuna. However, they were discovered by Kyle, who attempted to eliminate them. Nevertheless, Touka managed to entice him into a trap that led to his fall into the ocean.

Despite all their efforts, however, the payment for their quest proved to be insufficient. This prompted Touka to declare that they would need to venture into the Royal Capital to earn significant profits. Episode 2 of The Legendary Hero Is Dead! concluded with a shady group discussing their intentions to make Princess Marguerite their next target.

