Friday, May 30, 2025 saw a The One Within the Villainess anime adaptation officially announced in the final epilogue chapter of Nazuna Shiraume’s manga of the same name. More specifically, Shiraume’s manga is an adaptation of author Makiburo’s original web novel series of the same name, also known as Akuyaku Reijo no Naka no Hito in Japanese.

This news was announced via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the franchise, which also has a light novel adaptation in addition to the manga and original web novel. While a The One Within the Villainess anime adaptation has been officially announced, its exact production format has yet to be confirmed.

The One Within the Villainess anime to adapt both the manga and two novel versions into one product

While fans may not know the exact production format of The One Within the Villainess anime, it has confirmed an interesting decision to adapt both the manga, and the web and light novels. This is a very unique choice, with most adaptations of web novels adapted into various forms picking one and sticking with it adaptationally. This approach has also been proven historically successful via hit series like Re:ZERO and Mushoku Tensei.

While this doesn’t provide an inherent indicator about the adaptation’s potential quality, it is certainly an interesting choice. It’s possible that the motivation behind this decision is to cohesively unify the various versions of the story into one. While web novels are usually very narratively similar to their derivations, there can exist some slight changes which provide a clear difference between each of these various formats.

In any case, The One Within the Villainess anime also shared a key visual alongside the initial announcement of its production. This features protagonist Remilia, the villainess of an otome game played by the series’ other protagonist Emi. While the post featuring the key visual does have a caption, it simply announces the confirmation of the anime’s production, and offers no information beyond what’s shared above.

The One Within the Villainess anime's story begins with Emi dying in a car accident. She then reincarnates into the body of Remilie inside the world of the game the villainess is from. Since Emi is a fan of Remilia from her time playing the game, she strives to reverse the narrative’s preordained events due to feeling the villainess deserves love. However, her efforts are thwarted by the Star Maiden, the game’s destined heroine who also has the soul of another reincarnated person.

The person within the Star Maiden is also working towards her own mysterious goals in addition to thwarting Emi’s efforts. Eventually, she turns everyone against Remilia, including her fiancé. The shock of this causes Emi’s consciousness to fade, with Remilia then reemerging to reclaim control of her body. After experiencing Emi’s deep love for her and having a change of heart, she vows to take revenge on the Star Maiden and her co-conspirators for hurting Emi.

