The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human anime confirms July 2024 debut and more with PV

On March 13, 2024, the official staff for The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human anime shared the series' promotional video and key visual, according to which, the title will premiere in July 2024.

The short clip also revealed more cast and staff members for the anime and previewed the opening theme song.

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human anime is based on the manga adaptation of Ryosuke Hata and illustrator Kuma's original light novel series.

Hata-san launched the light novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in February 2016. Later, it was acquired by Futabasha, which published the volumes under the Monster Bunko imprint. The manga adaptation has been serialized on Futabasha's Gagau Monster site.

On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the site and X handle for The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human anime unveiled the show's promotional video and key visual.

According to the trailer, the anime will premiere in July 2024, i.e., in Summer 2024. However, a release date is yet to be revealed. Aside from highlighting the release window, the promotional clip showcases the main characters, including Ike, Cefiro, Dairokuten Demon Lord, Sadie, and others. A new character named Jiron, voiced by Kentaro Tone, also appears in the trailer.

The PV also previews the dark fantasy anime's opening theme song, Ctrl C, by Kohta Yamamoto ft. Shun Ikegai. Accompanied by the song, the trailer has heightened the hype surrounding the anime among fans.

A key visual for the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Moreover, a new key visual for The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human anime has also been unveiled. The illustration features Ike, unraveling his mask, while Lilith, Jiron, Dairokuten Demon Lord, Sadie and others appear behind him.

The dark fantasy anime has also announced new staff members for the series. According to the announcement, Satoshi Motoyama joins the staff as the sound director, while Pony Canyon handles the music production. Bit Grooove Promotion is enlisted for sound production.

Sadie, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human anime stars Jun Fukuyama as the main hero, Ike, while Hina Tachibana plays Sadie's role. Shizuka Itoh voices Cefiro, while Manaka Iwani lends her voice to Dairokuten Demon Lord. Azumi Waki is listed as Lilith's voice actor.

Norihiko Nagahama is at the helm of affairs at Studio A-Cat Studios, with Toko Machida supervising the series' scripts. Masami Sueoka is enlisted as the character designer, while Kohta Yamamoto is composing the series' music.

Ike, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

According to the official staff, The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human anime is adapting the manga adaptation of Ryosuke-san and Kuma-san's light novel series.

The story follows Ike, a human, who was raised as a demon. He becomes renowned as the Demon King Army's strongest magician. While hiding the fact that he's a human being, Ike aims for a peaceful co-existence between demons and humans.

