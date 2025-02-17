Tokyo Revengers season 3 English dub reveals March 2025 release window and more

Saturday, February 15, 2025 saw localization company Iyuno announce the March 2025 release date for the English dub of the Tokyo Revengers season 3 television anime series. While no full release date was shared, additional release information and cast information was announced via the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Iyuno.

Notably, the English dub is coming nearly 18 months after the original premiere of Tokyo Revengers season 3 in Japan in October 2023. While it’s unclear what the reason for this delay was, it is at least officially confirmed to be coming sometime in March 2025. Fans can expect an official release date to be shared via Iyuno’s official X account in the coming weeks.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 English dub casts Damien Haas, Bryce Papenbrook, and more

As mentioned above, the English dub for Tokyo Revengers season 3 has been officially confirmed for a March 2025 release window. In the United States, the dub will premiere on Hulu, while international audiences outside of America can find the dub on Disney+ once it premieres. It has not been specified whether the dub will see a returning cast as of this article’s writing, but this is expected to be the case. Newly announced dub cast members include:

Bryce Papenbrook as Souya Kawata

Kieran Regan as Haruchiyo Sanzu

Damien Haas as Kakucho

Jonathan Bullock as Shion Madarame

Kieran Regan as Rindo Haitani

Lucien Dodge as Ran Haitani

The English dub for season 3 is also notably some of the only new anime content for the series which fans can expect for quite some time. However, fans can at least get excited over the fact that all English dub episodes of season 3 will be released at the same time on Hulu and Disney+. While season 4 has been officially announced as in production, no additional information or promotional material has been shared since this initial confirmation.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 originally premiered in Japan in October 2023 as mentioned above. Disney+ exclusively streamed the anime worldwide except in Mainland China. In the United States, Disney chose to put the series on Hulu rather than Disney+. The first season premiered in April 2021, and was streamed by Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan. The second season premiered in January 2023, but was instead streamed by Disney+ and Hulu.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of Ken Wakui’s original manga of the same name. The manga was serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine from March 2017 to November 2022 until its extremely controversial conclusion. The manga’s 278 chapters were compiled into 31 volumes, with all 31 available in English digitally and the final three being released physically on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

