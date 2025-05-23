Zutaboro: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime reveals July 2025 release date and more with new PV and visual

On Friday, May 23, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Zutaboro: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime unveiled the second promotional video and visual to confirm the series' July 5, 2025, debut date. Along with this announcement, the staff revealed details concerning the anime's additional cast and theme songs.

Zutaboro: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name, written by Tobirano and illustrated by Mai Murasaki. Originally launched as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro site, the series was transferred to Futabasha, where it has been serialized under the M Novels f imprint.

Zutaboro: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime's new trailer confirms the July 5, 2025, release date

According to the latest promotional video shared by the anime's official staff on Friday, May 23, 2025, Zutaboro: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime will air its episodes every Saturday at 1:53 am JST from July 5, 2025, (stylized as Friday, at 25:53 JST on July 4, 2025) on the MBS, TBS, CBC, and later on BS-TBS networks in Japan. The series will be broadcast during the Animeism timeslot.

The second promotional video gives fans a glimpse of Marie's troubled life, as she is constantly bullied by her parents. Although she's the second daughter of a Baronial family, she doesn't get the ounce of respect she deserves. The PV shows Marie's meeting with Cyrus. In the trailer, she also looks forward to spending her days with her days.

New characters are also introduced in the promotional video. Minami Tanaka has joined the Zutaboro: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime as Anastasia, Marie's older sister, and the eldest daughter of Baron Shederan. Ryohei Kimura voices Louisphon, Cyrus's schoolmate and the third prince of the Kingdom of Diltz. Yoko Hikasa plays Mio, the chief maid of Cyrus's estate. The other cast member is Sayaka Ohara as Ryu-Ryu, described as Cyrus's mother.

It was previously revealed that Rena Motomura would voice Marie, while Daiki Hamano would star as Cyrus or Kyrous in the Zutaboro: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime.

Along with the PV and the additional cast members, the official staff has revealed the details concerning the opening and ending theme songs for the Zutaboro: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime.

Krage performs the opening theme, Gesshoku, while Myuk sings the ending theme, Marie. The second PV includes a snippet of the opening theme, while a commercial PV previews the ending theme.

Furthermore, a new visual has also arrived on the anime's official website and X handle. The illustration features Marie descending the stairs, with Cyrus helping her. The visual also has a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads "It starts with a misunderstanding, A Cinderella Story begins" in English.

Staff and the plot of Zutaboro: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime

Marie, as seen in the new PV (Image via LandQ Studios)

Takayuki Kitagawa directs the series at LandQ Studio, with Masakazu Sunagawa listed as the assistant director. Kenta Ihara is overseeing and writing the series scripts, while Akiko Sato is handling the character designs. Kujira Yumemi, known for contributing to the Dahlia in Bloom anime, composes the music for this anime.

Based on the original light novel series, Zutaboro: Betrothed to My Sister's Ex anime centers on Marie, who has lived her whole life under her elder sister's shadow. She never received anything, not even a proper dress. However, everything changes when her sister gets killed on route to.

It becomes a problem for the baron since she was already betrothed to a wealthy earl. Since the dowry has already been spent, it's decided that Marie will take her deceased sister's place and become the earl's bride. However, when she gets there, Marie finds out that the proposal was a total misunderstanding.

