No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10 is set to be released on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on AT-X and other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official site. Following that, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll for global audiences, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Sensei and his party arrived at the Samstag region, which happened to be Nir's hometown. They faced the wrath of an evil Otherworlder and his gang. However, the party received help from an unexpected person. Considering how the episode ended, fans eagerly await the release of No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10 release date and time

Osamu Dazai, as seen in the anime (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

As per the anime's official website and the release schedule, No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST.

Yet because of the differences in time zones and the simulcast timings, most fans outside Japan can stream No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10 at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, September 10 8 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, September 10 10 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, September 10 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, September 10 12 PM British Summer Time Tuesday, September 10 4 PM Central European Summer Time Tuesday, September 10 5 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, September 10 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, September 10 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, September 11 12:30 AM

Where to watch No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10?

Nir, as seen in the anime (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10 will be broadcast on the AT-X channel, and later on Tokyo MX, MBS, BS11, and other networks in Japan. Japanese audiences can also catch the episode on ABEMA, Lemino, d Anime Store, and other streaming services.

International fans can stream No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10 on Crunchyroll, where they can also watch other anime from the Summer 2024 line-up.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 recap

Continuing their journey to the Dritten Cathedral, Sensei and his party arrive at the Samstag desert region, where they suffer from the scorching heat. Interestingly, the region happens to be Nir's hometown, so he becomes the party's guide.

However, they face trouble from a gang of Otherworlders, who ask for money. Although Annette and Tama display exceptional skills to fight the Otherworlders, Nir gets frozen in fear. The gang's leader, Toru, threatens Sensei and his party with his venomous scorpion.

Interestingly, Dazai's innate poison defeats the scorpion as soon as it stings him. Following that, Toru and his gang members hear a howl from afar and leave the scene. Meanwhile, Nir appears dejected, so Dazai and others console him. The boy then takes the party to an orphanage, where he originally grew up.

Nir with the orphanage's kids (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Nir's foster grandmother, Kathy, invites the party to her shelter and offers them food. She reveals that a benevolent person has been anonymously donating food to them. Later at night, the party hears a loud howl. Kathy reveals that a dangerous wolf has been prowling the region lately.

After a while, Nir notices a silhouette near the window at night. He discovers a person with food ingredients in his hand. The person named Saito reveals he has been secretly donating food because the happy faces of the children please him. Later at night, Toru's gang returns to scrouge money from the orphanage.

He even abducts one of the children to threaten Kathy and others. Annette and Tama engage in combat, while Nir's limbs don't move in fear. Saito quickly arrives and takes the boy to a safe location. Nir breaks down in tears for failing to muster courage.

Saito and Nir (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Saito is moved by the boy's kind and compassionate nature. The episode then reveals that Saito is an otherworlder, who can transform into a werewolf. He goes on a rampage against Toru's gang. As he's about to kill Toru, Nir stands in front of him. Saito recalls the face of his dear friend from his previous life and stops his fury.

Nir doesn't want Saito to become a person he isn't. Following that, the episode shows Saito's backstory. Like Nir, he lost his parents at an early age and became crippled due to an accident. He lived a solitary life until he met his friend, who reached out to him.

Sensei and Saito (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

However, one day, Saito ran away and failed to protect his friend from a few bullies. He feels if he could move his legs, he could have made a difference. After listening to the man's story, Sensei feels the legs are an excuse. However, Nir tells Dazai that not everyone is as strong as him; he can understand Saito's plight since he's also a coward.

Nir's words change Sensei's heart as he writes a story for Saito. With his powers, Osamu Dazai sends the Otherworlder back to his original world. The episode ends with Saito reuniting with his friend on Earth.

What to expect in No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10?

Annette and Tama (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Since the latest installment adapted chapters 20-22 from Hiroshi Noda's manga, No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 10 will likely cover the next three chapters. As such, the episode will likely show Sensei's party arriving at the Gelb Castle, where they will meet Wolf, the strongest mage of the Zauberberg.

