No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9: Osamu Dazai's party reaches Samstag as Nir gets his moment to shine

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9, titled Turn Me Into a Lump of Ash, was released on September 3, 2024, on AT-X and other networks in Japan. The episode saw Osamu Dazai and his party travel through a scorching hot desert region called Samstag to reach the Dritten Cathedral. Interestingly, the region happened to be Nir's hometown.

Dazai and his friends met new faces at Samstag including Otherworlders. No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 covered chapters 20 to 22 from Hiroshi Noda's manga series and gave Nir the spotlight he deserved. AtelierPontdarc has once again done a fabulous job of bringing alive the iconic moments from the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9: Osamu Dazai arrives at Nir's hometown

Annette and Tama (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 begins with Osamu Dazai's party arriving at the scorching hot Samstag region. Annette reveals it's the shortest route to the Dritten Cathedral, where they are originally headed.

Trending

Yet with almost nothing visible in sight, Annette and Tama question whether they should cross the region. At that moment, Nir reveals he's a Samstag native. The red-haired warrior assures the party that they won't have to worry with him as their guide.

However, the narrative for No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 then shows a few Otherworlders ambushing Osamu Dazai's party to scrouge money from them. Refusing to listen to them, Annette and Tama demonstrate their impressive combat skills to push back the Otherworlders.

Nir gets frozen with fear (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Meanwhile, Osamu Dazai remains unguarded. Nir attempts to rescue Sensei from the bandits but gets frozen with fear. Toru (the Otherworlder with a mohawk) warns Nir about his venomous scorpion, whose single sting can cause death after one hour of excruciating pain.

Dazai voluntarily comes forward, asking to grant him the "blessing" of such a painful death. Yet instead of killing Sensei, the scorpion gets blown away by Sensei's own poison.

Toru gets furious at the outcome. He charges at Sensei with his weapon but gets stopped midway as a terrifying roar reverberates through the desert. On being suggested by one of his lackeys, Toru leaves with his gang. However, he plans to settle things with Sensei and others later.

Kathy and the children at the orphanage (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Meanwhile, Tama, Sensei, and Annette cheer up a dejected Nir. Osamu Dazai tells the boy that every hero gets ridiculed before they become strong. Annette asks Nir to guide them through the desert, which cheers up the boy's spirits.

The narrative for No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 then shows Nir guiding Osamu Dazai and others to the Wuste orphanage, his original home. He reunites with his foster grandmother, Kathy, and siblings from the orphanage. Kathy prepares meals for everyone, which they thoroughly enjoy, save for Sensei, who feels the food is bland.

The old lady reveals that someone has been kind to them for leaving food at the doorstep every morning. Even though she doesn't know the person's identity, she is glad to receive some help.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9: Nir meets the orphanage's benefactor

Sensei and the kids in No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

At night, Nir and others become alert as they hear a howl from afar. Kathy reveals that a hungry wolf has been prowling around the region lately. She warns them not to go outside at night.

The narrative then shifts the focus to Nir, who observes a shadowy figure outside the window. To his shock, he notices a middle-aged man with vegetables. Nir recalls Kathy telling him about a benefactor, who donates food to the orphanage, and figures it's the same man.

The middle-aged man, who's called Saito, tells Nir that he loves to see the children smiling. However, Saito doesn't want to hand over the items directly because he feels gazing upon the children's happy faces from afar gives him more joy. Following that, Nir tells Saito about his past.

Saito and Nir (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 reveals that Nir's parents had passed away when he was young. As such, he ended up in the orphanage, where he grew up alongside the other children. The boy wants to become a heroic swordsman so the kids at the orphanage can be proud of calling the place their home.

Moved by Nir's emotional story, Saito hopes he can become as kind as the boy. As dawn approaches, Nir invites the man to have breakfast with the children. However, Saito thinks he has no right to join them. As such, he decides to gather more food ingredients with the man for the orphanage.

No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9: Saito's backstory is revealed

Toru and his gang (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

The narrative for No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 switches the perspective to Kathy, who frantically tells Nir and others that Nate, one of the orphanage kids, has been abducted by the Otherworlders' gang.

Toru demands protection money in exchange for living in the region. Annette and Tama fight them but their sheer number proves a challenge. Meanwhile, Nir freezes up again while trying to save his brother.

At that moment, Saito arrives and takes Nir to a safe location. Dejected, the boy laments at his cowardice. Interestingly, Saito recalls a traumatic moment in his life. He tells Nir to leave everything to him. No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 reveals that Saito is an otherworlder, with the power to transform into a werewolf.

Saito as the werewolf (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Apparently, he has been keeping the region safe from the ravaging monsters. Unlike the other evil Otherworlders, he exhibits a benevolent nature. No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 shows Saito on a rampage mode against Toru's gang.

He is about to kill Toru with his fangs before Nir stops him. He feels Saito won't be the same person if he continues his rampage. Nir's heroic resolve calms down the Otherworlder as he reverts to his original form. Meanwhile, Toru and his gang escape from the scene.

Saito recalls a memory (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

Following that, Saito reveals his backstory in No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9. Like Nir, he too had lost his parents at a young age. He passed his days in solitude as a crippled person until one day he met a young man, who extended his hands to reach out to him.

However, Saito failed to protect the man from a few bullies. He feels that if he could move his legs, he could have saved his friend. Dazai, who has been listening to his story, feels Saito's words are an excuse. However, Nir reminds Sensei that not everyone is strong like him.

Sensei uses his skill to send Saito back to his world (Image via AtelierPontdarc)

He understands Saito's plight because he's also a coward who runs away while making excuses. Yet, he wants to stand his ground to protect the ones dear to him. Nir's words in No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 change Dazai's perspective.

He feels Saito's compassionate nature makes up for his lack of courage. Dazai pens a story for the Otherworlder, which sends the man to his original world. No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 9 ends with Saito sharing a teary reunion with his friend on Earth.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback