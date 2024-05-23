10 anime characters fans love to hate, ranked by how hated they are

Over the years, anime characters have proven to be the most crucial element of any anime, seeing as to how much of an impact they have on the viewers. These characters can keep the viewers tuning in for another episode, even if the plot of an anime itself isn't that special.

Over the years, several anime characters have become so beloved that people were even prepared to move mountains for them. Conversely, there have also been characters who were loathed and despised by the anime community for either having an extremely unlikeable personality or simply due to their cruel and heinous deeds.

Some people have even started disliking these anime characters with a passion, considering them deserving of the hate they receive. With that in mind, let us look at the 10 anime characters fans love to hate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for some anime series and reflects opinions that belong solely to the author. Reader's discretion is advised.

Sakura Haruno and 9 other anime characters fans love to hate

10) Suzaku Kururugi (Code Geass)

Suzaku as seen in the anime (image via Sunrise)

Without a doubt, Suzaku Kururugi from Code Geass is one of the most hated anime characters of all time. His actions and contradictory ideals throughout the series have led to him being labeled as a 'self-righteous hypocrite' and a 'traitor' to his people.

Following his betrayal of both his homeland and his father, Suzaku wanted to work within the system of the Holy Britannian Empire to bring about a change for the Japanese people. However, this was the worst way he could have gone about making things better for his country since it was an impossible and irrational plan to begin with.

What's worse is that his actions later led to him directly causing the deaths of millions of Japanese, which pretty much nullified his entire motivation. Additionally, fans were extremely annoyed with how much he got in the way of Lelouch's rebellion against Britannia.

9) Seryu Ubiquitous (Akame Ga Kill!)

Seryu Ubiquitous as seen in the anime (image via White Fox)

For her few appearances, Seryu Ubiquitous somehow managed to garner more hatred than Esdeath, the cruel and sadistic antagonist of the Akame Ga Kill! series.

While characters with a strong sense of justice are mostly seen in a more positive light, it apparently wasn't the case with Seryu, whose extreme obsession with justice led her to commit brutal and merciless acts. Her sadistic nature and the remorseless actions she committed in the name of justice, made her a character the entire fandom loved to collectively hate on.

8) Boruto Uzumaki (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Anime characters fans love to hate - Boruto Uzumaki (image via Pierrot)

Boruto Uzumaki should have been a character worthy of inheriting and continuing the legacy of his father, Naruto Uzumaki, one of the most beloved anime characters of all time. Unfortunately, things ended up going in the opposite direction, as Boruto quickly became a character fans loved to hate.

While Boruto has certainly come a long way from the universally disliked character he used to be, it's undeniable that at some point, he deserved some of the criticism. Boruto initially came off as an extremely bratty and ungrateful person, who was immensely gifted since birth. Despite that, he still had to cheat his way to win against Shikadai, which was something that the original Naruto fans couldn't forgive.

7) Mahito (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Anime characters fans love to hate - Mahito (image via MAPPA)

Without a doubt, Mahito deserves the title of one of Jujutsu Kaisen's greatest antagonists. This is also why he has become a character fans cannot seem to stop hating, mainly due to his merciless and cruel actions throughout the series.

Given that he is a Cursed Spirit born from the negative emotions of humans, Mahito takes immense joy in others' suffering. He went so far as to kill some of Yuji Itadori's closest friends and allies, including Junpei, Nanami, and Nobara - some of the most beloved characters of the series. As a result, fans developed an immense hatred for him and celebrated the moment he was ultimately killed by Kenjaku.

6) Minoru Mineta (My Hero Academia)

Anime characters fans love to hate - Minoru Mineta (image via Bones)

Among the vast and vibrant cast of My Hero Academia, there is one particular character who left a sour taste in everyone's mouths. The said character is none other than Minoru Mineta, who is universally hated by the fanbase for his perverted nature and inappropriate advances towards some of his female classmates.

His cowardly nature, lack of strength, and overall obnoxious personality don't exactly help his reputation, as he is equally hated by a few of his classmates.

5) Gabi Braun (Attack on Titan)

Gabi as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

Gabi Braun didn't make the best first impression on the fans when she was introduced in Attack on Titan season 4, as the fanbase quickly grew tired of her arrogant and overconfident personality.

However, she gained the collective wrath of the entire fandom when she took the life of Sasha Braus, who was an extremely beloved character from the series. Moreover, her strong allegiance towards Marley and disdain towards the people of Paradis Island made her even more unlikeable to many.

Fortunately, she underwent incredible character growth after she learned the truth about the people of Paradis Island, which completely changed her previous views about them. As such, a lot of the hatred that she receives even to this day can be considered unjustified.

4) Sakura Haruno (Naruto)

Anime characters fans love to hate - Sakura Haruno (image via Pierrot)

Being more hated than some of the worst villains is something that one wouldn't normally expect from a tritagonist of a series. Unfortunately, for Sakura Haruno, a majority of the Naruto fans do not waste a single opportunity to hate her.

While it can be argued that a lot of the hate she receives is somewhat unjustified, there have been a few instances where Sakura was deserving of the hate she got from the fans. For instance, her always looking down on Naruto Uzumaki and even making fun of him for being an orphan didn't sit well with the fans.

Furthermore, her obsession with Sasuke often annoyed fans, who were simply tired of seeing her drool over someone who initially didn't care about her.

3) Danzo Shimura (Naruto)

Danzo as seen in the anime (image via Pierrot)

While Sakura is still liked by a significant portion of the fanbase despite her flaws, the same cannot be said for Danzo Shimura, who is often seen as the most hated character of the Naruto series.

Danzo is a character who, unlike most of the Naruto villains, lacks any redeeming qualities or a sympathetic backstory that would make fans sympathize with him. Moreover, he committed a plethora of horrific and unforgivable crimes, including orchestrating the Uchiha clan massacre.

The character is also responsible for stealing the Sharingan eyes from the Uchiha corpses to embed them in his arm and attempting to assassinate the Third Hokage on various occasions. Therefore, it is quite evident that the amount of hate Danzo receives from the fanbase is more or less justified.

2) Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Anime characters fans love to hate - Shou Tucker (image via Bones)

Shou Tucker is the perfect example of a character who is fully deserving of every bit of hatred he gets from the fanbase. Ironically, his remorseless actions made him so hated and despised by the fans, that he became one of the most well-known anime characters in the world.

What cemented fans' hatred for Shou was when he blended his daughter and her dog to create a Chimera, which begged for its death from the moment of its creation. To this day, this scene remains one of the series' most tragic and horrifying moments.

1) Griffith (Berserk)

Anime characters fans love to hate - Griffith (image via OLM, Inc.)

Griffith is undoubtedly one of the most well-known anime characters for all the wrong reasons. His heinous actions throughout the Berserk series have incurred the wrath of almost the entire anime community itself, making him a character that fans despise with a passion.

To be more specific, the Eclipse arc of the Berserk series is where Griffith's downfall as a character began. In this arc, he not only sacrifices his allies to achieve his own goals and dreams, but he also commits unspeakable acts against Casca and Guts, who were once his best friends.

To this day, Griffith's brutal betrayal of his closest friends in the Eclipse arc is considered to be one of the most shocking and reprehensible moments in anime history.

Final Thoughts

As evident from the above list, the aforementioned anime characters are some of the most disliked characters in the anime community. While not all these characters deserve all of the hate that they receive, some are seemingly irredeemable and deserving of their harsh treatment by the fans.

Related Links: