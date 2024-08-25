Nobara's return needs a lot of explanation to be justified, and Jujutsu Kaisen doesn't have the time

Nobara's return in Jujutsu Kaisen comes amid great cheer. For about 140 chapters, fans were left in the dark about her status. She was last seen during the Shibuya Incident, fighting the despicable Mahito. Unfortunately for her, the Curse managed to land a fatal blow on her. Since then, Nobara Kugisaki became Schrodinger's cat, i.e., presumed to be both alive and dead at the same time.

However, with the most recent chapter, creator Gege Akutami finally gives up teasing the fandom and brings her back emphatically. With Yuji Itadori showcasing explosive growth and Megumi Fushiguro fighting back from within Ryomen Sukuna, it was only right that the sorcerer trio reunite once more.

However, it seems like Jujutsu Kaisen brought her back with little ground to back her return. Given that the series is slated to end in five chapters, there is nearly no time remaining for Akutami to justify Nobara's return.

Jujutsu Kaisen is running out of time to justify Nobara's return

As mentioned previously, Nobara Kugisaki was last seen during the Shibuya Incident. She stumbled upon a Mahito clone and due to the nature of her Straw Doll Technique and Mahito's Idle Transfiguration, she began to back the clone into a corner. Sensing danger, the clone dashed to its original body. In the process, the real Mahito managed to touch Nobara's face and blew out the left side of her face.

Witnessing this just after watching Kento Nanami die shattered Yuji as he lost the will to fight. But Todo Aoi and Arata Nitta's intervention flipped the situation. Now, Arata reassured Yuji that he had done whatever he could to save Nobara through his Cursed Technique (CT) Painkiller. But in hindsight, he neither confirmed nor denied her death. So, all this while, there was an equal chance of both.

But Nobara's return in chapter 267 changes things a little. While it is definitely exciting to see Nobara back and the trio reunite, it leaves room for further questions: How did she actually survive? Where was she all this time (140 chapters)? What was she doing during this whole period? Who all knew of her status but remained tight-lipped?

A lot of concerns arise regarding Nobara's return. While some might have an explanation, others do not. For instance, Nobara likely survived since Mahito merely touched her face for a split second. It might have been insufficient for him to use the full extent of Idle Transfiguration, and hence, he was only able to blow out her eye.

Moreover, Painkiller stops existing injuries from worsening. So, by that logic, the wound could have been fatal had Arata not arrived in time. Then, from there, she was probably taken to and nursed back to health by Shoko Ieiri but in secret. Again, this is presumably because Nobara's death was necessary for Yuji to grow and develop into what he eventually becomes.

Additionally, only a select group knew of her existence, like Utahime Iori and Yoshinobu Gakuganji, to prevent the information from leaking and losing their advantage.

After all, it is the Straw Doll Technique that is most fatal to Sukuna given its ability to target the soul. Then again, these questions have still been answered. But there are other concerns that are shrouded in mystery and with just five chapters left, Jujutsu Kaisen is running out of time to justify Nobara's return.

