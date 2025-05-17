Not Hiruhiko but this Kagurabachi character could become lethal with an Enchanted Blade

Kagurabachi's Enchanted Blades have proven to be powerful instruments in the right hands. When wielded properly, they are capable of unimaginable feats and grant the user unique and frightening abilities. This is why protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira has been able to go toe-to-toe with the toughest foes and come out on top, thanks not only to the blade's power but also to his swordsmanship and skill.

However, another character from the Kagurabachi roster could become extremely lethal if they got their hands on an Enchanted Blade. This individual is not Hiruhiko but a different member of the Hishaku—Kuguri. With an Enchanted Blade, Kuguri would become even more dangerous than he already is, gaining access to its innate abilities.

Kagurabachi: Not Hiruhiko, but another Hishaku member could be deadly with an Enchanted Blade

Among those favored in Kagurabachi to receive an Enchanted Blade next, Kuguri's name should not be ruled out. In his hands, such a weapon gains immense value, and he, as a swordsman, becomes even more formidable. The feats he has displayed with a regular blade are beyond impressive. If and when he's equipped with an Enchanted Blade, he might just become unstoppable.

As established in the series, Chihiro has more experience with Enten given the duration he has wielded it. In comparison to the original Enchanted Blade users, he has been using it for nearly twice as long. However, he would be significantly weaker than them when it comes to it on account of them being experienced swordsmen long before they even received their Enchanted Blades.

In a similar sense, Kuguri's sword skills are on a whole other level. As mentioned, his accomplishments with a regular blade are astounding. He has showcased precision and control seen only from those wielding Enchanted Blades. For instance, during the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc, he cleanly sliced a bus when in pursuit of Iori Samura.

Kuguri (Image via Viz Media)

Again, as stated earlier, skill plays a crucial role when considering Enchanted Blade and their wielder. Given the level of skill Kuguri has displayed, he would undoubtedly become an even greater force with such a weapon. Additionally, his respect and dedication for the craft will allow him to get accustomed to the blade quicker and likely dive deeper into his True Realm.

Brute force isn't what would make Kuguri a deadly force when equipped with an Enchanted Blade, but his calculated approach to swordsmanship. His battle IQ, coupled with a mastery of the sword, would enable him to fully use the Enchanted Blade's abilities. He may grow to match or even exceed other wielders given his level of skill.

Such an individual might become a wild card in the power struggle of the Kagurabachi universe. Furthermore, Kuguri's overall personality makes him all the more dangerous. Unlike Chihiro, his thirst for killing, short temper, and heavy emphasis on sword fighting suggest that he would use an Enchanted Blade a lot more freely.

His cold efficiency and lethal expertise hint that when the opportunity presents itself, Kuguri would definitely upset the power balance.

Final Thoughts

Kuguri (Image via Viz Media)

Kagurabachi may have already teased Kuguri as the next in line to possibly gain an Enchanted Blade. Even with a regular blade, his exploits are no less than those of an Enchanted Blade wielder. On some level, he may even exceed them. Unlike Chihiro, Kuguri would find power in his deadly expertise in the way of the sword, despite likely only possessing it for a shorter duration.

This comes from him being lethally efficient with a blade, having a thirst for combat, and respecting the craft as an art form. Although stoic on the outside, he is powered by a bloodlust, which is bound to make him quite a dangerous and erratic force with such a tool in hand. Furthermore, he would have little issue in getting accustomed to an Enchanted Blade, thereby boosting his growth.

