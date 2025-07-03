Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime's official platforms, Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1 is scheduled to be released early on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11 pm on ABEMA. Crunchyroll will also stream the episode on the same date. Following its advanced premiere, the episode will air on TV Tokyo on July 8, 2025, at 2 am JST.

Nyaight of the Living Cat anime is one of the intriguing titles from the Summer 2025 anime lineup, focusing on a post-apocalyptic world, where humans turn into cats when they are exposed to the furry animals. As such, anime lovers can't wait for the anime to be released.

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1 release date and time

A cat, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

As per the anime's official website, Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1 will be released on Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 11 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones and the differences in simulcast timings, the release times will differ from one region to another.

Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1 release date and time, as per the anime's Japanese streaming times (ABEMA), are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 7 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 9 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 10 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 11 AM British Summer Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 7:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 10 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 6, 2025 11:30 PM

Where to watch Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1?

The cat invasion in the world (Image via Studio OLM)

Interested viewers in Japan can stream the premiere in advance on ABEMA, ahead of its television broadcast on TV Tokyo. The episode will also air on local networks, like BS TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, Animax, and various streaming services.

On the other hand, Crunchyroll will stream Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1 in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, CIS, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, and India. However, the exact release time on Crunchyroll is yet to be revealed.

The plot of Nyaight of the Living Cat anime

Kunagi, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

Based on the eponymous manga series written by Hawkman and illustrated by Mecha-Roots, the anime is set in a virus-infested world, where humankind is transformed into cats. The survivors, who retain their human forms, take shelter in the dark corners of the world and fight back against the feline creatures.

The series specifically focuses on Kunagi, a man who doesn't recollect his past and yet has a deep knowledge of the cats. Since he likes cats, he tries hard not to cuddle them, as he knows that the virus transmits through cuddling cats. As such, the series focuses on a post-apocalyptic world run by a feline horde.

What to expect in Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1?

According to the preview synopsis shared by the official website, the Nyaight of the Living Cat episode 1 is titled Everything Becomes a Cat. The episode will introduce Kunagi, a man with amnesia, who is found collapsed on the streets by two cat lovers named Kaoru and Gaku. Interestingly, Kunagi is also fond of cats.

Eventually, he begins working at the Megokoro Nekome, a cafe run by Kaoru and Gaku. However, Kunagi encounters trouble at the cafe when a customer turns into a cat by touching them. It's a "nyandemic" situation, where people turn into cats only by cuddling them. Moreover, Kunagi finds out that it's a simultaneous occurrence all over the world.

