One Boruto character badly needs Orochimaru as a mentor (& it's not Mitsuki)

The Boruto saga shines due to its ability to combine familiar characters with new additions. Many of these newer characters, since their introduction, have either gone to wrestle Boruto for the spotlight or partially stolen it from his hands. One such character is Jura, the leader of the Shinju. Throughout Boruto Two Blue Vortex, he has done nothing but aura farm and capture viewers' eyes.

Two characters who initially carried high expectations were Kawaki and Mitsuki. Mitsuki’s hype stems from his potential and his background as Orochimaru’s son. Kawaki, on the other hand, has become a rather dull character. The shift is due to him losing much of the depth he once possessed in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While Kawaki has gradually been losing fans, some die-hard supporters believe a training arc could revitalize his character.

A training arc wouldn't just restore Kawaki’s appeal, but it would also be a nice way to bring back one of Naruto’s oldest characters, Orochimaru. The Legendary Sannin has been unusually quiet since the Otsutsuki drama started, and it is quite odd due to Orochimaru's position as a ninja science pioneer. Some fans hope to see the Sannin step in as Kawaki’s new mentor, as Amado seemingly has nothing left to offer. Keep reading to find out how this works out.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the author’s opinion.

Why does Orochimaru need to return in Boruto as Kawaki’s mentor?

Orochimaru's return in Two Blue Vortex might be one where he is a hero (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto and Kawaki are currently the protagonists and antagonists of the Boruto Saga, but so far, their development has been lopsided. The young Uzumaki trained with Naruto, Sasuke, and Kashin Koji. Each of his mentees was able to impart the essence of ninja to him and contributed to why he is the best character in the Narutoverse.

Meanwhile, Kawaki hasn’t been dealt with a good straw, which is a key aspect of his character. He is meant to symbolize opposition to the way of the ninja, which is why his story is steeped in loneliness. Due to how the Shinobi society functions, everyone has to depend on one another, and Kawaki is an existence that opposes that.

Another character from the Narutoverse who opposes that ideal is Orochimaru. The Legendary Sannin only cares about power and is solely concerned with the individual more than the collective.

The Sannin is the originator of Ninja science in the Narutoverse (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A meeting between Kawaki and the legendary Sannin should be in Boruto’s future, as it would not just be a renewal of the Jiraiya and Orochimaru rivalry but also add more depth to Kawaki. Kawaki and Orochimaru have a similar ethos as they want to gain power without training for it. Kawaki wants to be the strongest in the Narutoverse, but his Karma and Shinjutsu are not enough. While Amado may remove his limiters in the coming chapters of Two Blue Vortex, even that might not be enough to overwhelm the likes of Jura.

One thing Kawaki will benefit from is Orochimaru’s Senjutsu knowledge. As it stands in the Narutoverse, the most effective move against the ten tails is Senjutsu. In the Boruto saga, Mitsuki is the only one who can use Senjutsu, and this is Orochimaru’s handiwork. If Kawaki is worked on by Orochimaru and learns Senjutsu, his attacking power will increase rapidly.

Final thoughts

Orochimaru helping Kawaki would align with Two Blue Vortex’s inversion of Naruto’s themes. The legendary Sannin, now on Konoha’s side, would likely believe his actions serve the greater good.

However, his involvement could fuel the catastrophe that would end the ninja world. A relationship between Kawaki and Orochimaru would most likely end in the Sannin's death.

